Concert Jazz and Soul – Cathy Heiting et Renaud Matchoulian 1685 route de saint cannat Éguilles, 26 août 2023, Éguilles.

Éguilles,Bouches-du-Rhône

Le samedi 26 août, avec un spectacle qui ravira les amateurs de Jazz.

Avec humour et élégance, Cathy Heiting nous propose un spectacle “Jazz & Soul” en duo avec Renaud Matchoulian..

2023-08-26 20:00:00 fin : 2023-08-26 23:00:00. EUR.

1685 route de saint cannat Domaine Viticole Camaïssette

Éguilles 13510 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



On Saturday August 26, with a show that will delight jazz fans.

With humor and elegance, Cathy Heiting performs ?Jazz & Soul? as a duo with Renaud Matchoulian.

El sábado 26 de agosto, con un espectáculo que hará las delicias de los aficionados al jazz.

Con humor y elegancia, Cathy Heiting interpreta un dúo de Jazz & Soul con Renaud Matchoulian.

Am Samstag, den 26. August, mit einer Show, die Jazzliebhaber begeistern wird.

Mit Humor und Eleganz präsentiert Cathy Heiting eine Jazz & Soul Show im Duett mit Renaud Matchoulian.

