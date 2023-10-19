Fascinant Week-end – La Cave Fascinante 1685 Chemin de l’Argile La Cadière-d’Azur, 19 octobre 2023, La Cadière-d'Azur.

La Cadière-d’Azur,Var

Visite des installations, d’une cave voutée authentique du XVIII°, dégustation de vins en élevage ou avec le “nez du vin”, explications personnalisées et partage de traditions..

2023-10-19 fin : 2023-10-21 . .

1685 Chemin de l’Argile Château Noblesse

La Cadière-d’Azur 83740 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Take a tour of the facilities, visit an authentic 18th-century vaulted cellar, taste matured wines or wines with the ?nez du vin?, get personalized explanations and share traditions.

Haga un recorrido por las instalaciones, visite una auténtica bodega abovedada del siglo XVIII, deguste vinos madurados o con « nariz de vino », reciba explicaciones personales y comparta tradiciones.

Besichtigung der Anlagen, eines authentischen Gewölbekellers aus dem 18. Jahrhundert, Verkostung von Weinen während des Ausbaus oder mit der « Weinnase », persönliche Erklärungen und Austausch von Traditionen.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-22 par Bureau d’Information Tourisme de La Cadière d’Azur