Bal Trad Après-midi trad / folk avec un « DJ folk « et quelques danses à la goule

Il y aura du répertoire du Poitou, de Bretagne, du Berry et d’un peu partout en France … et d’ailleurs aussi …. Scène ouverte pour les musiciens qui le souhaitent.Christophe Pichot (Per Cordanche) assurera l’animation et les danses à la goule ______ HORAIRES :Bal de 14h30 à 17h/17h30. ______ RESTAURATION :Restauration bio & agriculture durableRestauration de 12h à 14h30. Café associatif sur place. Prix libre au chapeau. Adhésion annuelle obligatoire 3€ minimum. ______ CONTACT :07 50 58 62 74contact@lebarludefortpuy.com______ SPECTACLE AU CHAPEAU Prix libre au chapeau. Adhésion annuelle obligatoire 3€ minimum.

