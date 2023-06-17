Ateliers de chant prénatal 165 chemin de l’école Pindères, 17 juin 2023, Pindères.

Pindères,Lot-et-Garonne

Ateliers de chant prénatal, avec Amélie GARY.

La voix vous permettra de faire du lien avec votre bébé.

Vous apprendrez à jouer avec la voix, instrument naturel, de l’homme. Grâce à ces belles vibrations, bébé s’éveillera au monde et à vous. Vous vous préparez ainsi à l’accueillir.

Séances d’1h30 / le papa ou un accompagnateur gratuit..

2023-06-17 à ; fin : 2023-06-18 . EUR.

165 chemin de l’école

Pindères 47700 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Prenatal singing workshops, with Amélie GARY.

The voice will help you connect with your baby.

You’ll learn to play with the voice, a natural human instrument. Thanks to these beautiful vibrations, baby will awaken to the world and to you. In this way, you prepare to welcome your baby.

Sessions of 1h30 / dad or an accompanying adult free of charge.

Talleres prenatales de canto, con Amélie GARY.

La voz te ayudará a conectar con tu bebé.

Aprenderás a jugar con la voz, un instrumento humano natural. Gracias a estas bellas vibraciones, el bebé despertará al mundo y a ti. Te prepararás para dar la bienvenida a tu bebé.

Sesiones de 1h30 / gratuitas para el padre o un acompañante.

Workshops zum pränatalen Singen, mit Amélie GARY.

Die Stimme ermöglicht es Ihnen, eine Verbindung zu Ihrem Baby herzustellen.

Sie werden lernen, mit der Stimme, dem natürlichen Instrument des Menschen, zu spielen. Dank dieser schönen Schwingungen wird Ihr Baby für die Welt und für Sie erwachen. So bereiten Sie sich darauf vor, es zu empfangen.

Sitzungen von 1,5 Stunden / der Vater oder eine Begleitperson kostenlos.

