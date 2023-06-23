CONFÉRENCE – LE FRELON ASIATIQUE, LES ARBRES MELLIFÈRES 161 rue de France, 23 juin 2023, Sarreguemines.

Sarreguemines,Moselle

Organisée par le Syndicat des apiculteurs de Sarreguemines et les arboriculteurs de Welferding.

Le frelon asiatique est arrivé chez nous ! Comment s’en prémunir ?. Adultes

Vendredi 2023-06-23 à 19:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-23 20:30:00. 0 EUR.

161 rue de France

Sarreguemines 57200 Moselle Grand Est



Organized by the Sarreguemines Beekeepers’ Association and Welferding arboriculturists.

The Asian hornet has arrived! How can we protect ourselves?

Organizado por la Asociación de Apicultores de Sarreguemines y los arboricultores de Welferding.

¡Ha llegado el avispón asiático! ¿Cómo podemos protegernos?

Organisiert von der Bienenzüchtervereinigung von Sarreguemines und den Obstbauern von Welferding.

Die Asiatische Hornisse ist bei uns angekommen! Wie kann man sich vor ihr schützen?

Mise à jour le 2023-05-26 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE SARREGUEMINES CONFLUENCES