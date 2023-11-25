Concert : Jo Corbeau et Le Trident 160 Boulevard Lamartine Salon-de-Provence, 25 novembre 2023, Salon-de-Provence.

Salon-de-Provence,Bouches-du-Rhône

Jo Corbeau accompagné du Trident, un trio de musiciens émérites, présente un EP inédit sur des rythmes reggae. 4 chansons et un remix « Edit radio ». Le griot arménien de Marseille, de ses 76 printemps, est toujours là, avec le verbe haut..

2023-11-25 21:00:00 fin : 2023-11-25 23:00:00. .

160 Boulevard Lamartine Place Porte Coucou

Salon-de-Provence 13300 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



Jo Corbeau, accompanied by Trident, a trio of outstanding musicians, presents a brand-new EP with reggae rhythms. 4 songs and an « Edit radio » remix. The 76-year-old Armenian griot from Marseilles is still at it, with his tongue firmly in his cheek.

Jo Corbeau, acompañado por Trident, un trío de músicos excepcionales, presenta un nuevo EP a ritmo de reggae. 4 canciones y una remezcla « Edit radio ». El griot armenio de Marsella, de 76 años, sigue dando guerra.

Jo Corbeau, begleitet von Le Trident, einem Trio aus hervorragenden Musikern, präsentiert eine unveröffentlichte EP mit Reggae-Rhythmen. 4 Lieder und ein Remix « Edit Radio ». Der armenische Griot aus Marseille ist mit seinen 76 Frühjahren immer noch da und hat ein hohes Wort.

