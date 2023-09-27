Octobre Rose au Centre Socioculturel du Pays Foyen 16 rue Marceau Sainte-Foy-la-Grande, 27 septembre 2023, Sainte-Foy-la-Grande.

Sainte-Foy-la-Grande,Gironde

Le Centre Socioculturel du Pays Foyen se mobilise pour « Octobre Rose » (Sensibilisation au cancer du sein).

Infos et inscriptions auprès de Cyrielle au 07 63 71 11 49.

On crée des objets en rose le mercredi 27 Septembre de 14h à 16h au Centre Socioculturel.

Photographions-nous pour Octobre Rose : Su tout le mois d’Octobre, nous vous proposons de venir au Centre Socioculturel pour vous faire photographier avec notre cadre photo aux couleurs d’Octobre Rose.

On décore le Centre Socioculturel en rose le mardi 03 Octobre à 10h.

Stand rose sur les marchés : Une création contre un don mercredi 04 Octobre (Marché de Pellegrue) et samedi 14 Octobre (Marché de Sainte-Foy-La-Grande).

La rando « Rose » le mardi 24 Octobre de 10h à 12h (ouverte et accessible à tous) – (Prévoir un gilet jaune, un vêtement ou un accessoire rose et une bouteille d’eau).

On vous attend nombreux pour cette cause….

16 rue Marceau Centre Socioculturel du Pays Foyen

Sainte-Foy-la-Grande 33220 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Pays Foyen Sociocultural Center is mobilizing for « Octobre Rose » (Breast Cancer Awareness).

Information and registration with Cyrielle on 07 63 71 11 49.

We’ll be creating pink objects on Wednesday September 27 from 2pm to 4pm at the Centre Socioculturel.

Let’s take pictures for Pink October: Su throughout the month of October, we invite you to come to the Centre Socioculturel to have your picture taken with our photo frame in the colors of Pink October.

We’ll be decorating the Centre Socioculturel in pink on Tuesday, October 03 at 10am.

Pink market stalls: A creation in exchange for a donation on Wednesday October 04 (Pellegrue market) and Saturday October 14 (Sainte-Foy-La-Grande market).

The « Pink » walk on Tuesday October 24 from 10am to 12pm (open and accessible to all) – (Bring a yellow vest, a pink garment or accessory and a bottle of water).

We look forward to seeing many of you for this cause…

El Centro Sociocultural de Pays Foyen participa en la campaña « Octubre rosa » de sensibilización sobre el cáncer de mama.

Información e inscripciones con Cyrielle en el 07 63 71 11 49.

Crearemos objetos rosas el miércoles 27 de septiembre de 14.00 a 16.00 horas en el Centro Sociocultural.

Hagámonos fotos para el Octubre Rosa: Durante todo el mes de octubre, puedes venir al Centro Sociocultural para hacerte una foto con nuestro marco de fotos con los colores del Octubre Rosa.

Decoraremos de rosa el Centro Sociocultural el martes 3 de octubre a las 10h.

Puesto rosa en los mercados: Una creación a cambio de un donativo el miércoles 04 de octubre (mercado de Pellegrue) y el sábado 14 de octubre (mercado de Sainte-Foy-La-Grande).

Marcha « Rosa » el martes 24 de octubre de 10:00 a 12:00 (abierta y accesible a todos) – (Traer un chaleco amarillo, ropa o accesorios rosas y una botella de agua).

Esperamos ver a muchos de ustedes por esta causa…

Das Centre Socioculturel du Pays Foyen mobilisiert sich für den « Rosa Oktober » (Sensibilisierung für Brustkrebs).

Infos und Anmeldungen bei Cyrielle unter 07 63 71 11 49.

Wir gestalten Objekte in Rosa am Mittwoch, den 27. September von 14:00 bis 16:00 Uhr im Centre Socioculturel.

Fotografieren wir uns für den Rosa Oktober: Den ganzen Oktober über können Sie sich im Centre Socioculturel mit unserem Fotorahmen in den Farben des Rosa Oktobers fotografieren lassen.

Wir dekorieren das Centre Socioculturel am Dienstag, den 03. Oktober um 10 Uhr in Rosa.

Rosa Stand auf den Märkten: Eine Kreation gegen eine Spende am Mittwoch, den 04. Oktober (Markt von Pellegrue) und Samstag, den 14. Oktober (Markt von Sainte-Foy-La-Grande).

La rando « Rose » le mardi 24 Octobre de 10h à 12h (ouvert et accessible à tous) – (Prévoir une gilet jaune, une vêtement ou un accessoire rose et une bouteille d’eau).

Wir erwarten Sie zahlreich für diese Sache…

