Inauguration – Les défis de l’Italie dans l’Europe 16 Rue du 14 Juillet Cognac, 17 novembre 2023, Cognac.

Cognac,Charente

Avec Marc Lazar et Alberto Toscano.

Rencontre animée par Fabio Gambaro.

Suivie d’un cocktail au Cognac offert par le Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac..

2023-11-17 18:00:00 fin : 2023-11-17 . .

16 Rue du 14 Juillet Auditorium – La salamandre

Cognac 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine



With Marc Lazar and Alberto Toscano.

Hosted by Fabio Gambaro.

Followed by a Cognac cocktail offered by the Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac.

Con Marc Lazar y Alberto Toscano.

Presentado por Fabio Gambaro.

A continuación, cóctel de coñac ofrecido por el Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac.

Mit Marc Lazar und Alberto Toscano.

Begegnung unter der Leitung von Fabio Gambaro.

Anschließend Cognac-Cocktail auf Einladung des Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac.

