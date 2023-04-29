Atelier » le Livre d’Artiste, des Arts Plastiques » 16 rue Droite, 29 avril 2023, Rieupeyroux.

Atelier d’arts plastiques adultes/enfants autour du thème du livre d’artiste. Venez créer votre livre en découvrant l’art de la combinaison texte et image. Atelier mené par Léopold Scigala, artiste plasticien. Tous publics. A partir de 7 ans..

2023-04-29 à ; fin : 2023-04-29 . EUR.

16 rue Droite

Rieupeyroux 12240 Aveyron Occitanie



Art workshop for adults and children on the theme of the artist’s book. Come and create your own book by discovering the art of combining text and image. Workshop led by Leopold Scigala, visual artist. All audiences. From 7 years old.

Taller de arte para adultos y niños sobre el tema del libro de artista. Venga a crear su propio libro descubriendo el arte de combinar texto e imagen. Taller dirigido por Léopold Scigala, artista plástico. Todos los públicos. A partir de 7 años.

Kunstworkshop für Erwachsene und Kinder rund um das Thema Künstlerbuch. Erstellen Sie Ihr eigenes Buch und entdecken Sie die Kunst der Kombination von Text und Bild. Workshop unter der Leitung von Léopold Scigala, bildender Künstler. Für alle Altersgruppen. Ab 7 Jahren.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-14 par OFFICE DE TOURISME AVEYRON SEGALA