CHRISTMAS DREAM JAZZ BAND 16 Rue de l’Étoile Florange, 9 décembre 2023, Florange.

Florange,Moselle

Plongez dans l’ambiance des fêtes de Noël, en musique, avec le Christmas Dream Jazz Band. Sur les routes, avec leur caravane illuminée, ils vont faire swinguer vos fêtes en interprétant les plus belles chansons de Noël.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-09 16:00:00 fin : 2023-12-09 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

16 Rue de l’Étoile Complexe de Bétange

Florange 57190 Moselle Grand Est



Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the Christmas season with the Christmas Dream Jazz Band. On the road with their illuminated caravan, they’ll get your party swinging with their renditions of the most beautiful Christmas songs.

Sumérjase en el espíritu festivo de la Navidad con la Christmas Dream Jazz Band. Saldrán a la carretera en su caravana iluminada y animarán tu fiesta con sus interpretaciones de las canciones navideñas más bonitas.

Tauchen Sie mit der Christmas Dream Jazz Band musikalisch in die Stimmung der Weihnachtsfeiertage ein. Unterwegs mit ihrem beleuchteten Wohnwagen werden sie Ihre Feiern zum Swingen bringen, indem sie die schönsten Weihnachtslieder interpretieren.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME