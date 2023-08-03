SOIREE KARAOKE LES 1ER ET 3EME JEUDI DE JUILLET ET AOUT 16 quai de caligny Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, 3 août 2023, Cherbourg-en-Cotentin.

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin,Manche

SOIREE KARAOKE LES 1ER ET 3EME JEUDI DES MOIS DE JUILLET ET AOUT 2023 ANIMEE PAR MAXIME DE SON’ART – repas et boissons au prix habituels (sauf moules ce soir là)

réservation conseillée animation de 19 h à 23 h 30 (dernière chanson 23 h 15)

on chante au liberty cet été les fausses notes sont les bienvenues a très vite pour une soirée en..chantée.

2023-08-03 19:00:00 fin : 2023-08-03 23:30:00. .

16 quai de caligny CHERBOURG EN COTENTIN

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin 50100 Manche Normandie



KARAOKE EVENING ON THE 1st AND 3rd THURSDAYS OF JULY AND AUGUST 2023 ANIMATED BY MAXIME DE SON’ART – food and drinks at the usual prices (except mussels that evening)

reservations recommended entertainment from 7 pm to 11:30 pm (last song 11:15 pm)

we’ll be singing at the liberty this summer – false notes welcome – see you soon for an evening of…singing!

NOCHE DE KARAOKE LOS JUEVES 1 Y 3 DE JULIO Y AGOSTO DE 2023 ANIMADA POR MAXIME DE SON’ART – comida y bebida a los precios habituales (excepto mejillones esa noche)

reserva recomendada animación de 19h a 23h30 (última canción 23h15)

cantaremos en el liberty este verano – cualquier nota falsa es bienvenida – nos vemos pronto para una noche de… ¡cantar!

KARAOKE-ABEND AM 1. UND 3. DONNERSTAG DER MONATE JULI UND AUGUST 2023 ANIMIERT VON MAXIME VON SON’ART – Essen und Getränke zu den üblichen Preisen (außer Muscheln an diesem Abend)

reservierung empfohlen Animation von 19:00 bis 23:30 Uhr (letztes Lied 23:15 Uhr)

wir singen im liberty diesen sommer falsche noten sind willkommen bis bald für einen abend in…gesang

Mise à jour le 2023-07-10 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche