EXPOSITION – MATIÈRES PREMIÈRES 16 Place Pierre Gaxotte Revigny-sur-Ornain, 5 novembre 2023, Revigny-sur-Ornain.

Revigny-sur-Ornain,Meuse

Les dimanches de 15h à 18h et ouvert à la demande pour les groupes

Exposition « Matières premières » par Olivier ANTOINE. Entrée libre.

PRESENTATION DE L’ARTISTE :

Né en 1976, en région parisienne, Olivier ANTOINE, est un artiste et artisan passionné de design et d’art luminaire. Après un parcours professionnel dans l’industrie métallurgique, il décide de réaliser en autodidacte des luminaires à partir de matériaux recyclés. Son parcours professionnel, lui permet de maitriser toute la chaine de la création (dessin, fonderie, impression 3d, …).

Il installe son atelier à Givry-en-Argonne. Il utilise une grande variété de matériaux : le métal, le plastique, le bois, le verre, … Il trouve son inspiration dans la nature qui l’entoure, l’architecture, la musique, … La lumière, de ses créations uniques, transforme, n’importe quel espace en « expérience sensorielle ».

PRESENTATION DE L’EXPOSITION :

L’exposition « Matières Premières » est une célébration artistique du potentiel du recyclage. L’artiste Olivier ANTOINE a transformé des matériaux récupérés en œuvres d’art lumineuses, évoquant à la fois la beauté et l’urgence de notre relation avec la planète. Plongez dans un monde fascinant où la lumière et la créativité se rejoignent pour sensibiliser aux enjeux environnementaux. Laissez-vous porter par ses créations lumineuses et son message écologique.

Pour aller plus loin :

https://olivierantoine0484.wixsite.com/matierepremiere ou https://www.facebook.com/echocreation.0. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-11-05 15:00:00 fin : 2023-11-15 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

16 Place Pierre Gaxotte Espace Culturel de la COPARY

Revigny-sur-Ornain 55800 Meuse Grand Est



Sundays from 3 pm to 6 pm and open on request for groups

Raw materials » exhibition by Olivier ANTOINE. Free admission.

ARTIST PRESENTATION :

Born in 1976 in the Paris region, Olivier ANTOINE is an artist and craftsman with a passion for design and lighting art. After a career in the metallurgy industry, he decided to become a self-taught designer of lighting fixtures using recycled materials. His career path has enabled him to master the entire creative chain (design, casting, 3d printing, etc.).

He set up his workshop in Givry-en-Argonne. He uses a wide variety of materials: metal, plastic, wood, glass, etc. He finds his inspiration in the natural world around him, in architecture, in music, etc The light from his unique creations transforms any space into a « sensory experience ».

EXHIBITION PRESENTATION :

The « Matières Premières » exhibition is an artistic celebration of the potential of recycling. Artist Olivier ANTOINE has transformed recycled materials into luminous works of art, evoking both the beauty and urgency of our relationship with the planet. Immerse yourself in a fascinating world where light and creativity come together to raise awareness of environmental issues. Let yourself be carried away by his luminous creations and his ecological message.

To find out more :

https://olivierantoine0484.wixsite.com/matierepremiere or https://www.facebook.com/echocreation.0

Domingos de 15.00 a 18.00 h. y apertura para grupos previa petición

Exposición « Materias primas » de Olivier ANTOINE. Entrada gratuita.

PRESENTACIÓN DEL ARTISTA :

Nacido en 1976 en la región parisina, Olivier ANTOINE es un artista y artesano apasionado por el diseño y el arte de la iluminación. Tras una carrera en la industria metalúrgica, decidió convertirse en diseñador autodidacta de luminarias fabricadas con materiales reciclados. Su trayectoria profesional le ha permitido dominar todo el proceso creativo (diseño, fundición, impresión en 3D, etc.).

Instaló su taller en Givry-en-Argonne. Utiliza una gran variedad de materiales: metal, plástico, madera, vidrio, etc. Encuentra su inspiración en la naturaleza que le rodea, en la arquitectura, en la música, etc La luz de sus creaciones únicas transforma cualquier espacio en una « experiencia sensorial ».

PRESENTACIÓN DE LA EXPOSICIÓN :

La exposición « Matières Premières » es una celebración artística del potencial del reciclaje. El artista Olivier ANTOINE ha transformado materiales reciclados en luminosas obras de arte que evocan tanto la belleza como la urgencia de nuestra relación con el planeta. Sumérjase en un mundo fascinante donde la luz y la creatividad se unen para concienciar sobre los problemas medioambientales. Déjate llevar por sus luminosas creaciones y su mensaje ecológico.

Para saber más :

https://olivierantoine0484.wixsite.com/matierepremiere o https://www.facebook.com/echocreation.0

Sonntags von 15:00 bis 18:00 Uhr und auf Anfrage für Gruppen geöffnet

Ausstellung « Matières premières » (Rohstoffe) von Olivier ANTOINE. Freier Eintritt.

VORSTELLUNG DES KÜNSTLERS :

Olivier ANTOINE, 1976 in der Nähe von Paris geboren, ist ein Künstler und Handwerker, der sich leidenschaftlich für Design und Beleuchtungskunst interessiert. Nach einer beruflichen Laufbahn in der Metallindustrie beschließt er, als Autodidakt Leuchten aus recycelten Materialien herzustellen. Dank seines beruflichen Werdegangs beherrscht er die gesamte Kette der Kreation (Zeichnung, Gießerei, 3D-Druck, ?).

Er richtet sein Atelier in Givry-en-Argonne ein. Er verwendet eine große Vielfalt an Materialien: Metall, Kunststoff, Holz, Glas usw. Seine Inspiration findet er in der Natur, die ihn umgibt, in der Architektur, in der Musik usw Das Licht seiner einzigartigen Kreationen verwandelt jeden Raum in ein « sensorisches Erlebnis ».

PRÄSENTATION DER AUSSTELLUNG :

Die Ausstellung « Matières Premières » ist eine künstlerische Feier des Potenzials von Recycling. Der Künstler Olivier ANTOINE hat wiederverwertete Materialien in leuchtende Kunstwerke verwandelt, die sowohl die Schönheit als auch die Dringlichkeit unserer Beziehung zu unserem Planeten hervorheben. Tauchen Sie ein in eine faszinierende Welt, in der Licht und Kreativität zusammenkommen, um das Bewusstsein für Umweltfragen zu schärfen. Lassen Sie sich von seinen Lichtkreationen und seiner ökologischen Botschaft tragen.

Weiterführende Informationen :

https://olivierantoine0484.wixsite.com/matierepremiere oder https://www.facebook.com/echocreation.0

