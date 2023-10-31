Atelier biscuits et Lecture spécial Halloween 16 Place de la Motte Limoges, 31 octobre 2023, Limoges.

Limoges,Haute-Vienne

ATELIER BISCUITS – LECTURE SPECIAL HALLOWEEN

Trick or Books : une douceur ou un livre !

Pour Halloween tend l’oreille pour entendre les terribles histoires de Claire et viens concocter de monstrueux biscuits en compagnie du pâtissier Fabrice !

À partir de 6ans, sur inscription à la librairie ou à jeunesse@pagettplume.fr.

2023-10-31 fin : 2023-10-31 17:00:00. EUR.

16 Place de la Motte Flognardes et Clafoutis

Limoges 87000 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



? COOKIE WORKSHOP – SPECIAL HALLOWEEN READING ?

Trick or Books: a sweet or a book!

For Halloween, put your ear to the ground to hear Claire’s terrifying stories, and come and concoct monstrous cookies in the company of pastry chef Fabrice!

For ages 6 and up, register at the bookshop or jeunesse@pagettplume.fr

? TALLER DE GALLETAS – LECTURA ESPECIAL DE HALLOWEEN ?

Truco o libro: ¡un dulce o un libro!

Para Halloween, pon la oreja para escuchar las terroríficas historias de Claire y ven a preparar unas galletas monstruosas con el pastelero Fabrice

Para niños a partir de 6 años, inscríbete en la librería o en jeunesse@pagettplume.fr

? KEKS-WORKSHOP – HALLOWEEN-LESUNG?

Trick or Books: Eine Süßigkeit oder ein Buch!

An Halloween spitzt du deine Ohren, um Claires schrecklichen Geschichten zu lauschen und backe mit dem Konditor Fabrice monströse Kekse!

Ab 6 Jahren, nach Anmeldung in der Buchhandlung oder unter jeunesse@pagettplume.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-10-12 par OT Limoges Métropole