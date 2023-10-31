Atelier biscuits et Lecture spécial Halloween 16 Place de la Motte Limoges
Atelier biscuits et Lecture spécial Halloween 16 Place de la Motte Limoges, 31 octobre 2023, Limoges.
Limoges,Haute-Vienne
ATELIER BISCUITS – LECTURE SPECIAL HALLOWEEN
Trick or Books : une douceur ou un livre !
Pour Halloween tend l’oreille pour entendre les terribles histoires de Claire et viens concocter de monstrueux biscuits en compagnie du pâtissier Fabrice !
À partir de 6ans, sur inscription à la librairie ou à jeunesse@pagettplume.fr.
2023-10-31 fin : 2023-10-31 17:00:00. EUR.
16 Place de la Motte Flognardes et Clafoutis
Limoges 87000 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
? COOKIE WORKSHOP – SPECIAL HALLOWEEN READING ?
Trick or Books: a sweet or a book!
For Halloween, put your ear to the ground to hear Claire’s terrifying stories, and come and concoct monstrous cookies in the company of pastry chef Fabrice!
For ages 6 and up, register at the bookshop or jeunesse@pagettplume.fr
? TALLER DE GALLETAS – LECTURA ESPECIAL DE HALLOWEEN ?
Truco o libro: ¡un dulce o un libro!
Para Halloween, pon la oreja para escuchar las terroríficas historias de Claire y ven a preparar unas galletas monstruosas con el pastelero Fabrice
Para niños a partir de 6 años, inscríbete en la librería o en jeunesse@pagettplume.fr
? KEKS-WORKSHOP – HALLOWEEN-LESUNG?
Trick or Books: Eine Süßigkeit oder ein Buch!
An Halloween spitzt du deine Ohren, um Claires schrecklichen Geschichten zu lauschen und backe mit dem Konditor Fabrice monströse Kekse!
Ab 6 Jahren, nach Anmeldung in der Buchhandlung oder unter jeunesse@pagettplume.fr
