EXPOSITION « GRAVURES ET MONOTYPES » 16 Cours Gabriel Péri Lunel, 11 juillet 2023, Lunel.

Lunel,Hérault

L’office de tourisme accueille du 10 juillet au 28 août, l’exposition de l’artiste-plasticienne, Patricia Roux.

Diplômée en arts-plastiques à l’Université Paris Sorbonne, elle a ensuite modelé son talent dans une école de céramique. Elle expérimente désormais la technique du monotype, au service de la nature, sa principale source d’inspiration..

2023-07-11 fin : 2023-08-28 . .

16 Cours Gabriel Péri

Lunel 34400 Hérault Occitanie



From July 10 to August 28, the tourist office is hosting an exhibition by artist Patricia Roux.

After graduating in fine arts from the Université Paris Sorbonne, she went on to hone her skills at a ceramics school. She is now experimenting with the monotype technique, in the service of nature, her main source of inspiration.

Del 10 de julio al 28 de agosto, la Oficina de Turismo acoge una exposición de la artista Patricia Roux.

Licenciada en Bellas Artes por la Universidad de la Sorbona de París, se perfeccionó en una escuela de cerámica. Ahora experimenta con la técnica del monotipo, al servicio de la naturaleza, su principal fuente de inspiración.

Das Fremdenverkehrsamt beherbergt vom 10. Juli bis zum 28. August eine Ausstellung der Künstlerin und Plastikerin Patricia Roux.

Nach ihrem Abschluss in Bildender Kunst an der Universität Paris Sorbonne hat sie ihr Talent in einer Keramikschule weiterentwickelt. Sie experimentiert nun mit der Technik der Monotypie im Dienste der Natur, ihrer wichtigsten Inspirationsquelle.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-17 par OT PAYS DE LUNEL