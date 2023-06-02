Tournoi de football national de Martigues 16 chemin du stade, 2 juin 2023, Martigues.

Début juin se déroula la 6 ème édition du tournoi de football national organisé par l’ AS Martigues Sud – Foot.

Les jeunes des catégories U8, U9, U10 et U11 évolueront au stade municipal de La Couronne, sur la Côte Bleue..

2023-06-02 à ; fin : 2023-06-04 . .

16 chemin du stade La Couronne

Martigues 13500 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



At the beginning of June, the 6th edition of the national football tournament organised by AS Martigues Sud – Foot will take place.

The youngsters of the U8, U9, U10 and U11 categories will play at the municipal stadium of La Couronne, on the Côte Bleue.

A principios de junio tendrá lugar la 6ª edición del torneo nacional de fútbol organizado por el AS Martigues Sud – Foot.

Los jóvenes de las categorías U8, U9, U10 y U11 jugarán en el estadio municipal de La Couronne, en la Côte Bleue.

Anfang Juni fand das 6. nationale Fußballturnier statt, das von der AS Martigues Sud – Foot organisiert wurde.

Die Jugendlichen der Kategorien U8, U9, U10 und U11 spielten im Stadion von La Couronne an der Côte Bleue.

