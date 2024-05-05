VOUS ÊTES ICI 16 Boulevard Jules Ferry Fontès, 5 mai 2024, Fontès.

Fontès,Hérault

Balade théâtrale participative en espace naturel.

La compagnie 1 Watt nous invite à un parcours théâtral à partir des récits personnels d’une dizaine d’habitant.e.s de notre territoire qui racontent leur vécu dans leur village, leur arrivée là, leur vie ordinaire ou extraordinaire, le futur, leur vision du monde.

Accueil dès 9h30, dégustation, apportez votre pique-nique. Dès 12 ans..

2024-05-05 10:00:00 fin : 2024-05-05 . EUR.

16 Boulevard Jules Ferry

Fontès 34320 Hérault Occitanie



Participatory theatrical stroll in a natural setting.

The 1 Watt company invites us on a theatrical journey based on the personal accounts of a dozen or so local residents who tell us about their lives in their village, their arrival there, their ordinary or extraordinary lives, the future and their vision of the world.

Welcome from 9:30 am, tasting, bring your own picnic. Ages 12 and up.

Paseo teatral participativo en un entorno natural.

La compañía 1 Watt nos invita a un viaje teatral basado en las historias personales de una docena de vecinos que nos cuentan cómo viven en su pueblo, cómo han llegado hasta allí, su vida ordinaria o extraordinaria, el futuro y su visión del mundo.

Recepción a partir de las 9.30 h, degustación, traiga su picnic. A partir de 12 años.

Partizipativer Theaterspaziergang in natürlichen Räumen.

Die Compagnie 1 Watt lädt uns zu einer Theatertour ein, die auf den persönlichen Erzählungen von zehn Einwohnern unserer Region basiert. Sie berichten von ihrem Leben in ihrem Dorf, ihrer Ankunft dort, ihrem gewöhnlichen oder außergewöhnlichen Leben, der Zukunft und ihrer Sicht auf die Welt.

Empfang ab 9.30 Uhr, Verkostung, bringen Sie Ihr Picknick mit. Ab 12 Jahren.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par OT DU CLERMONTAIS