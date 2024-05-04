VOUS ÊTES ICI 16 Boulevard Jules Ferry Fontès, 4 mai 2024, Fontès.

Fontès,Hérault

Balade théâtrale participative en espace naturel.

La compagnie 1 Watt nous invite à un parcours théâtral en espace naturel à partir des récits personnels d’une dizaine d’habitant.e.s de notre territoire qui racontent leur vécu dans leur village, leur arrivée là, leur vie ordinaire ou extraordinaire, le futur, leur vision du monde.

Accueil dès 15h30, dégustation pendant le parcours. Dès 12 ans..

2024-05-04 16:00:00 fin : 2024-05-04 . EUR.

16 Boulevard Jules Ferry

Fontès 34320 Hérault Occitanie



Participatory theatrical stroll in a natural setting.

The 1 Watt company invites us on a theatrical journey in a natural setting, based on the personal accounts of a dozen local residents who tell us about their village, their arrival there, their ordinary or extraordinary lives, their future and their vision of the world.

Reception from 3:30pm, tasting during the tour. Ages 12 and up.

Paseo teatral participativo en un entorno natural.

La compañía 1 Watt nos invita a un paseo teatral por el campo, basado en los relatos personales de una docena de vecinos que hablan de su vida en su pueblo, de cómo llegaron allí, de su vida ordinaria o extraordinaria, del futuro y de su visión del mundo.

Recepción a partir de las 15.30 h, degustación durante la visita. A partir de 12 años.

Partizipativer Theaterspaziergang in natürlichen Räumen.

Die Compagnie 1 Watt lädt uns zu einem theatralischen Spaziergang in der Natur ein, ausgehend von den persönlichen Erzählungen von zehn Einwohnern unserer Region, die von ihrem Leben in ihrem Dorf, ihrer Ankunft dort, ihrem gewöhnlichen oder außergewöhnlichen Leben, der Zukunft und ihrer Sicht auf die Welt berichten.

Empfang ab 15:30 Uhr, Verkostung während des Rundgangs. Ab 12 Jahren.

