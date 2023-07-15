FÊTE DES VIGNERONS 16 Boulevard Jules Ferry BOULEVARD JULES FERRY Fontès, 15 juillet 2023, Fontès.

Fontès,Hérault

À partir de 9h – « À la rencontre des Vignerons de Fontès »

Au programme : Dégustation « Vins & Terroirs », PROMOTIONS & tombola, animation musicale, vide-greniers, artisanat et produits locaux.

Un stand Midi Libre sera présent de 9h à 13h, divers jeux dont le vélo à smoothie, animations et confection d’une recette..

Starting at 9 a.m. ? « Meet the Vignerons de Fontès »

On the program: « Vins & Terroirs » tasting, PROMOTIONS & tombola, musical entertainment, garage sale, crafts and local products.

A Midi Libre stand will be present from 9am to 1pm, with various games including the smoothie bike, entertainment and recipe-making.

A partir de las 9h ? « Encuentro con los viticultores de Fontès

En el programa: degustación « Vins & Terroirs », PROMOCIONES y tómbola, animación musical, venta de garaje, artesanía y productos locales.

Un stand de Midi Libre estará presente de 9.00 a 13.00 h, con diversos juegos, entre ellos la bicicleta de los batidos, animaciones y elaboración de recetas.

Ab 9 Uhr ? » Auf der Begegnung mit den Winzern von Fontès »

Auf dem Programm stehen: Weinprobe « Vins & Terroirs », PROMOTIONS & Tombola, musikalische Unterhaltung, Flohmarkt, Kunsthandwerk und lokale Produkte.

Von 9 bis 13 Uhr gibt es einen Stand von Midi Libre, verschiedene Spiele, darunter das Smoothie-Fahrrad, Animationen und die Zubereitung eines Rezepts.

