M-8 avant les JO : le sport fait-il encore l’union ? 16 bis quai Amiral Hamelin Caen, 30 novembre 2023, Caen.

Caen,Calvados

Le 30 Novembre 2023, le Moho aura l’immense plaisir de recevoir un athlète exceptionnel, possédant l’un des plus beaux palmarès du sport français avec un titre de champion de la NBA avec les Miami Heat : Ronny Turiaf.

« Je ne rêvais pas vraiment de devenir un champion NBA. Tout ce qui m’est arrivé dans ma carrière de basketteur était un peu du bonus. J’ai failli ne pas y arriver. Mon point de vue a peut-être un peu changé quand je suis passé de l’impossibilité de jouer à la possibilité de jouer à nouveau, de perdre une finale NBA à la possibilité de gagner à nouveau une finale NBA. On entend souvent la même chose, les gens vous parlent du « parcours. Il faut le vivre pour le comprendre et surtout faire pause pour s’en rendre compte et ils vous soutiennent que le parcours est plus important que l’objectif. »

Ex-coéquipier de Tony Parker, Boris Diaw, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James ou encore Stephen Curry, Ronny nous partagera son expérience face aux obstacles qu’il a pu rencontrer mais aussi depuis la fin de sa carrière.

Avec lui, nous aborderons le sport comme formidable outil de liens dans la société que cela soit au service de la paix, de l’inclusion sociale et de l’égalité.

Il reviendra également sur son rôle d’ambassadeur de la Jr NBA, sur les différentes associations qu’il porte et soutient aujourd’hui. Il nous parlera de son incroyable projet de tiers-lieux, de sa mission de créateur de liens, de vecteur d’actions pour les causes.

Enfin, nous nous questionnerons si, à quelques mois des prochains Jeux Olympiques, un des plus grands moments de cohésion internationale, le sport fait-il encore l’union ?

MoHo et la Caisse d’Épargne Normandie se sont associés pour organiser cet événement.

La Caisse d’Epargne Normandie accompagne les sportives et sportifs sur le territoire, ainsi que les clubs et les associations, et est aujourd’hui partenaire premium des Jeux Olympiques et Paralympiques de Paris 2024.

Cette conférence est gratuite et ouverte à toutes et tous !.

2023-11-30 19:30:00 fin : 2023-11-30 21:00:00. .

16 bis quai Amiral Hamelin MoHo

Caen 14000 Calvados Normandie



« I didn’t really dream of becoming an NBA champion. Everything that happened to me in my basketball career was a bit of a bonus. I almost didn’t make it. Maybe my point of view changed a little when I went from not being able to play to being able to play again, from losing an NBA final to being able to win an NBA final again. You often hear the same thing: people tell you about the « journey. You have to live it to understand it, and above all pause to realize it, and they argue that the journey is more important than the goal. »

On November 30, 2023, the Moho will have the immense pleasure of welcoming an exceptional athlete with one of the finest track records in French sport, including an NBA championship title with the Miami Heat: Ronny Turiaf.

A former team-mate of Tony Parker, Boris Diaw, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Stephen Curry, Ronny will share with us his experience of the obstacles he has encountered, as well as his experiences since the end of his career.

With him, we’ll look at sport as a formidable tool for creating links in society, whether in the service of peace, social inclusion or equality.

He will also talk about his role as Jr NBA ambassador, and the various associations he supports today. He will tell us about his incredible project to create third places, his mission as a creator of links and a vector of action for causes.

Finally, we’ll be asking ourselves whether, a few months away from the next Olympic Games, one of the greatest moments of international cohesion, sport can still bring people together?

MoHo and the Caisse d?Epargne Normandie have joined forces to organize this event.

The Caisse d?Epargne Normandie supports sportsmen and women across the region, as well as clubs and associations, and is today a premium partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

This conference is free and open to all!

El 30 de noviembre de 2023, el Moho tendrá el inmenso placer de recibir a un atleta excepcional con uno de los palmarés más impresionantes del deporte francés, incluido un título de campeón de la NBA con los Miami Heat: Ronny Turiaf.

« Nunca soñé realmente con convertirme en campeón de la NBA. Todo lo que me pasó en mi carrera baloncestística fue un poco por añadidura. Estuve a punto de no conseguirlo. Quizá mi punto de vista cambió un poco cuando pasé de no poder jugar a poder volver a jugar, de perder una final de la NBA a poder volver a ganar una final de la NBA. A menudo oyes lo mismo: la gente te habla del « viaje ». Hay que vivirlo para entenderlo y, sobre todo, tomarse un respiro para darse cuenta, y te dicen que el viaje es más importante que la meta »

Antiguo compañero de equipo de Tony Parker, Boris Diaw, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James y Stephen Curry, Ronny compartirá sus experiencias sobre los obstáculos a los que se ha enfrentado, así como los que ha encontrado desde el final de su carrera.

Con él, examinaremos el deporte como una formidable herramienta para forjar vínculos en la sociedad, ya sea al servicio de la paz, de la inclusión social o de la igualdad.

También nos hablará de su papel como embajador de la Jr NBA y de las distintas asociaciones que apoya en la actualidad. Nos hablará de su increíble proyecto de creación de terceros lugares y de su misión de crear vínculos y promover causas.

Por último, nos preguntaremos si, a pocos meses de los próximos Juegos Olímpicos, uno de los mayores momentos de cohesión internacional, el deporte puede seguir uniendo a la gente

MoHo y la Caisse d’Epargne Normandie han unido sus fuerzas para organizar este acontecimiento.

La Caisse d’Epargne Normandie apoya a los deportistas, clubes y asociaciones locales, y es ahora socio premium de los Juegos Olímpicos y Paralímpicos de París 2024.

Esta conferencia es gratuita y está abierta a todos

Am 30. November 2023 wird das Moho das große Vergnügen haben, einen außergewöhnlichen Athleten zu empfangen, der mit einem NBA-Titel mit den Miami Heat eine der erfolgreichsten Erfolgsgeschichten des französischen Sports vorweisen kann: Ronny Turiaf.

« Ich habe nicht wirklich davon geträumt, ein NBA-Champion zu werden. Alles, was mir in meiner Basketballkarriere passiert ist, war ein bisschen Bonus. Ich hätte es fast nicht geschafft. Vielleicht hat sich mein Blickwinkel ein wenig geändert, als ich von der Unmöglichkeit, zu spielen, zur Möglichkeit, wieder zu spielen, vom Verlieren eines NBA-Finales zur Möglichkeit, wieder ein NBA-Finale zu gewinnen, übergegangen bin. Man hört oft das Gleiche, die Leute erzählen einem vom « Lauf ». Man muss ihn erleben, um ihn zu verstehen, und vor allem muss man pausieren, um ihn zu erkennen, und sie unterstützen dich dabei, dass der Weg wichtiger ist als das Ziel »

Als ehemaliger Teamkollege von Tony Parker, Boris Diaw, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James und Stephen Curry wird Ronny seine Erfahrungen mit den Hindernissen, denen er begegnet ist, aber auch seit dem Ende seiner Karriere mit uns teilen.

Mit ihm werden wir darüber sprechen, dass Sport ein großartiges Instrument ist, um die Gesellschaft zu verbinden, sei es im Dienste des Friedens, der sozialen Integration oder der Gleichberechtigung.

Er wird auch auf seine Rolle als Botschafter der Jr. NBA und auf die verschiedenen Organisationen, die er heute unterstützt, eingehen. Er wird uns von seinem unglaublichen Projekt der dritten Orte erzählen, von seiner Mission, Verbindungen zu schaffen und Aktionen für die Anliegen der Menschen zu unterstützen.

Schließlich werden wir uns fragen, ob der Sport wenige Monate vor den nächsten Olympischen Spielen, einem der größten Momente des internationalen Zusammenhalts, noch immer die Menschen vereint?

MoHo und die Caisse d’Epargne Normandie haben sich zusammengetan, um diese Veranstaltung zu organisieren.

Die Caisse d’Epargne Normandie begleitet Sportlerinnen und Sportler in der Region sowie Vereine und Verbände und ist heute Premium-Partner der Olympischen und Paralympischen Spiele in Paris 2024.

Die Konferenz ist kostenlos und steht allen Interessierten offen!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-10 par Calvados Attractivité