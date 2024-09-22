CONCERT – 16ÈME FESTIVAL « MUSIQUES ENTRE TERRE ET MER » 16 avenue Maréchal Joffre Palavas-les-Flots, 22 septembre 2024, Palavas-les-Flots.

18h : Concert participatif avec Philippe Limoges, dans le cadre du 16ème Festival « Musiques entre Terre et Mer » – Nautilus – Offert par la Ville – Infos à venir sur l’ouverture de la billetterie qui sera au Service Culture du lundi au vendredi 8h30-12h et 13h30-17h ou le samedi à la Médiathèque de 9h30 à 12h30.

6pm: Participatory concert with Philippe Limoges, as part of the 16th « Musiques entre Terre et Mer » Festival – Nautilus – Offered by the Town – Information to come when the ticket office opens, which will be at the Service Culture from Monday to Friday, 8:30am-12pm and 1:30pm-5pm, or on Saturday at the Médiathèque from 9:30am-12:30pm

18.00 h: Concierto participativo con Philippe Limoges, en el marco del 16º Festival « Música entre la tierra y el mar » – Nautilus – Ofrecido por la Ciudad – Información a partir de la apertura de la taquilla, que estará en el Departamento de Servicios Culturales de lunes a viernes, de 8.30 h a 12.00 h y de 13.30 h a 17.00 h, o los sábados en la Mediateca de 9.30 h a 12.30 h

18h : Mitmachkonzert mit Philippe Limoges, im Rahmen des 16. Festivals » Musiques entre Terre et Mer » – Nautilus – Von der Stadt gestiftet – Infos folgen zur Eröffnung des Kartenvorverkaufs, der von Montag bis Freitag von 8h30-12h und 13h30-17h im Service Culture oder am Samstag von 9h30-12h30 in der Mediathek stattfinden wird

