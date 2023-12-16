THÉÂTRE « QUERELLES DE CLOWN » 16 avenue Maréchal Joffre Palavas-les-Flots, 16 décembre 2023, Palavas-les-Flots.

Palavas-les-Flots,Hérault

16h : Théâtre « Querelles de clown » par la Cie Edelweiss, organisé par Théatr’sign Montpellier, dès 6 ans – Notre-Dame-de-la-Route – Infos et réservations : theatrsign@gmail.com.

2023-12-16 16:00:00 fin : 2023-12-16 18:00:00

16 avenue Maréchal Joffre

Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie



4pm: Theater « Querelles de clown » by Cie Edelweiss, organized by Théatr?sign Montpellier, ages 6 and up – Notre-Dame-de-la-Route – Info and reservations: theatrsign@gmail.com

16.00 h: Teatro « Querelles de clown » de la Cie Edelweiss, organizado por Théatr?sign Montpellier, a partir de 6 años – Notre-Dame-de-la-Route – Información y reservas: theatrsign@gmail.com

16 Uhr: Theater « Querelles de clown » von der Cie Edelweiss, organisiert von Théatr?sign Montpellier, ab 6 Jahren – Notre-Dame-de-la-Route – Infos und Reservierungen: theatrsign@gmail.com

Mise à jour le 2023-09-22 par OT PALAVAS-LES-FLOTS