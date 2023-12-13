CINÉMA « L’INCROYABLE NOËL DE SHAUN LE MOUTON » 16 avenue Maréchal Joffre Palavas-les-Flots, 13 décembre 2023, Palavas-les-Flots.

Palavas-les-Flots,Hérault

Cinéma « L’incroyable Noël de Shaun le mouton » de Steve Cox – Dessin animé – Durée 55 min – Nautilus – Tarifs de 3,5€ à 5€ – Infos : 04 67 07 73 34 – www.cineplan-cinema-itinerant.fr.

2023-12-13 17:30:00 fin : 2023-12-13 19:30:00. .

16 avenue Maréchal Joffre

Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie



Cinema » Shaun the Sheep?s Incredible Christmas » by Steve Cox – Cartoon – Duration 55 min – Nautilus – Prices from 3,5? to 5? – Info : 04 67 07 73 34 – www.cineplan-cinema-itinerant.fr

Cine » La increíble Navidad de la oveja Shaun » de Steve Cox – Dibujos animados – Duración 55 min – Nautilus – Precios de 3,5? a 5? – Información: 04 67 07 73 34 – www.cineplan-cinema-itinerant.fr

Kino » Das unglaubliche Weihnachtsfest von Shaun dem Schaf » von Steve Cox – Zeichentrickfilm – Dauer 55 Min. – Nautilus – Preise von 3,5? bis 5? – Infos: 04 67 07 73 34 – www.cineplan-cinema-itinerant.fr

