CINÉMA « SECOND TOUR » 16 avenue Maréchal Joffre Palavas-les-Flots, 1 décembre 2023, Palavas-les-Flots.

Palavas-les-Flots,Hérault

Cinéma « Second tour » de Albert Dupontel – Film – Durée 1h37 – Nautilus – Tarifs de 3,5€ à 5€ – Infos : 04 67 07 73 34 – www.cineplan-cinema-itinerant.fr.

2023-12-01 17:30:00 fin : 2023-12-01 19:30:00. .

16 avenue Maréchal Joffre

Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie



Cinéma » Second tour » by Albert Dupontel – Film – Duration 1h37 – Nautilus – Prices from 3,5? to 5? – Info : 04 67 07 73 34 – www.cineplan-cinema-itinerant.fr

Cinéma » Second tour » de Albert Dupontel – Película – Duración 1h37 – Nautilus – Precios de 3,5? a 5? – Información: 04 67 07 73 34 – www.cineplan-cinema-itinerant.fr

Cinéma » Second tour » von Albert Dupontel – Film – Dauer 1h37 – Nautilus – Preise von 3,5? bis 5? – Infos: 04 67 07 73 34 – www.cineplan-cinema-itinerant.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-11-17 par OT PALAVAS-LES-FLOTS