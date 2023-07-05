CINÉMA « SPIDER-MAN : ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE » 16 avenue Maréchal Joffre Palavas-les-Flots, 5 juillet 2023, Palavas-les-Flots.

Palavas-les-Flots,Hérault

Cinéma « Spider-man : Across the Spider-Verse » de Joaquim Dos Santos – Film – Durée 2h21 – Nautilus – Tarifs de 3,5€ à 5€ – Infos : 04 67 07 73 34 – www.cineplan-cinema-itinerant.fr.

2023-07-05 18:30:00 fin : 2023-07-05 21:00:00. .

16 avenue Maréchal Joffre

Palavas-les-Flots 34250 Hérault Occitanie



Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse » by Joaquim Dos Santos – Film – Duration 2h21 – Nautilus – Prices from 3,5? to 5? – Info : 04 67 07 73 34 – www.cineplan-cinema-itinerant.fr

Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse » de Joaquim Dos Santos – Película – Duración 2h21 – Nautilus – Precios de 3,5? a 5? – Info: 04 67 07 73 34 – www.cineplan-cinema-itinerant.fr

Kino » Spider-man : Across the Spider-Verse » von Joaquim Dos Santos – Film – Dauer 2h21 – Nautilus – Preise von 3,5? bis 5? – Infos: 04 67 07 73 34 – www.cineplan-cinema-itinerant.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par OT PALAVAS-LES-FLOTS