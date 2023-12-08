RENCONTRE AVEC ANTOINE CAPUTO 16 AVENUE DU GÉNÉRAL PATTON Jarny Catégories d’Évènement: Jarny

Meurthe-et-Moselle RENCONTRE AVEC ANTOINE CAPUTO 16 AVENUE DU GÉNÉRAL PATTON Jarny, 1 décembre 2023, Jarny. Jarny,Meurthe-et-Moselle Livre : Il y a quelqu’un qui t’aime en France

Présentation et dédicace. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-12-08 16:00:00 fin : 2023-12-08 . 0 EUR.

16 AVENUE DU GÉNÉRAL PATTON

Jarny 54800 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Book: Il y a quelqu’un qui t’aime en France

Presentation and signing Libro: Il y a quelqu’un qui t’aime en France

Presentación y firma Buch: Es gibt jemanden, der dich in Frankreich liebt

