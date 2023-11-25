Cinéma Arévi : Le mois du documentaire, ciné-discussion 16 Avenue Docteur Lemoyne Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche, 25 novembre 2023, Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche.

Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche,Haute-Vienne

Dans le cadre de la Journée internationale des violences faites aux femmes, projection de 3 films : » Persepolis » de Marjane Satrapi et Vincent Paronnaud (film d’animation à partir de 8/10 ans), à 15h30, le documentaire » Chaylla » de Paul Pirritano et Clara Teper, à 17h30, et le long métrage de fiction » Jusqu’à la garde » de Xavier Legrand, à 20h

La dernière séance sera suivie d’une discussion/débat avec le Planning Familial 87.

1 film tarif réduit : 6,40 € / 2 films : 12,80 € / 3 films : 15 €.

2023-11-25 fin : 2023-11-25 22:30:00. .

16 Avenue Docteur Lemoyne Cinéma Arévi

Saint-Yrieix-la-Perche 87500 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



As part of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, 3 films will be shown: « Persepolis » by Marjane Satrapi and Vincent Paronnaud (animated film for ages 8/10 and up), at 3:30pm, the documentary « Chaylla » by Paul Pirritano and Clara Teper, at 5:30pm, and the feature film « Jusqu’à la garde » by Xavier Legrand, at 8pm

The last screening will be followed by a discussion/debate with Planning Familial 87.

1 film reduced price: 6.40 ? / 2 films: 12.80 ? / 3 films: 15 ?

En el marco del Día Internacional de la Eliminación de la Violencia contra la Mujer, se proyectarán 3 películas: « Persépolis », de Marjane Satrapi y Vincent Paronnaud (película de animación para niños de 8 a 10 años), a las 15.30 h; el documental « Chaylla », de Paul Pirritano y Clara Teper, a las 17.30 h; y el largometraje « Jusqu’à la garde », de Xavier Legrand, a las 20 h

La última proyección irá seguida de un coloquio-debate con Planning Familial 87.

1 película tarifa reducida: 6,40€ / 2 películas: 12,80€ / 3 películas: 15€

Im Rahmen des Internationalen Tages gegen Gewalt an Frauen werden drei Filme gezeigt: « Persepolis » von Marjane Satrapi und Vincent Paronnaud (Animationsfilm ab 8/10 Jahren), um 15:30 Uhr, der Dokumentarfilm « Chaylla » von Paul Pirritano und Clara Teper, um 17:30 Uhr, und der Spielfilm « Jusqu’à la garde » von Xavier Legrand, um 20:00 Uhr

Nach der letzten Vorstellung findet eine Diskussion/Debatte mit dem Planning Familial 87 statt.

1 Film ermäßigter Preis: 6,40 ? / 2 Filme: 12,80 ? / 3 Filme: 15 ?

