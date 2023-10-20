Ciné-débat – Close 16 Allées Jean Jaurès Langon, 20 octobre 2023, Langon.

Langon,Gironde

À l’occasion des Semaines d’Information sur la Santé Mentale en Sud-Gironde, l’Association Rénovation propose un ciné-débat avec la projection du film « Close » de Lukas DHONT.

SYNOPSIS

Léo et Rémi, 13 ans, sont amis depuis toujours jusqu’à ce qu’un événement impensable les sépare. Léo se rapproche alors de Sophie, la mère de Rémi, pour essayer de comprendre.

Ce film est une invitation à échanger autour des questions de sentiment d’appartenance, du cheminement identitaire et du deuil.

Avec les participations de Clémence BAILLET et Stéphane POITIERS..

16 Allées Jean Jaurès Cinéma Le Rio

Langon 33210 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



As part of the « Semaines d’Information sur la Santé Mentale en Sud-Gironde » (Mental Health Information Weeks in the South of France), the Association Rénovation is organizing a film-debate with a screening of the film « Close » by Lukas DHONT.

SYNOPSIS

Léo and Rémi, 13, have been friends forever until an unthinkable event separates them. Léo approaches Sophie, Rémi’s mother, to try and understand.

This film is an invitation to discuss issues of belonging, identity and grief.

With contributions from Clémence BAILLET and Stéphane POITIERS.

En el marco de las « Semanas de Información sobre la Salud Mental en el Sur de Francia », la Asociación Rénovation organiza un cine-debate con la proyección de la película « Close », de Lukas DHONT.

SINOPSIS

Léo y Rémi, de 13 años, son amigos desde siempre hasta que un suceso impensable los separa. Léo se acerca a Sophie, la madre de Rémi, para intentar comprenderle.

Esta película es una invitación a debatir las cuestiones de pertenencia, identidad y duelo.

Con contribuciones de Clémence BAILLET y Stéphane POITIERS.

Anlässlich der Informationswochen zur psychischen Gesundheit in Süd-Gironde bietet die Association Rénovation eine Filmdebatte mit der Vorführung des Films « Close » von Lukas DHONT an.

SYNOPSIS

Die 13-jährigen Léo und Rémi sind seit Ewigkeiten befreundet, bis ein undenkbares Ereignis sie trennt. Leo nähert sich daraufhin Rémis Mutter Sophie an, um zu versuchen, sie zu verstehen.

Der Film ist eine Einladung, sich über Fragen des Zugehörigkeitsgefühls, der Identitätsfindung und der Trauer auszutauschen.

Mit Beiträgen von Clémence BAILLET und Stéphane POITIERS.

