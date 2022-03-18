15ème Festival Jazz O Der La Porte du Der La Porte du Der Catégories d’évènement: Haute-Marne

La Porte du Der

15ème Festival Jazz O Der La Porte du Der, 18 mars 2022, La Porte du Der. 15ème Festival Jazz O Der Pole socioculturel Montier-en-Der La Porte du Der

2022-03-18 – 2022-03-18 Pole socioculturel Montier-en-Der

La Porte du Der Haute-Marne La Porte du Der Une 15ème édition toujours riche en émotion.

Vendredi 13 mars : Patrick ARMERO « Sax Gordon » – « Louis PRIMA forever »

Samedi 14 mars : « Wax & Boogie » – « Le Barcelona Blues Big Band et Drew Davis »

Dimanche 15 mars : « Romain VUILLEMIN Quarter » – « Le Montier Jazz Circus » Une 15ème édition toujours riche émotion. Vendredi et samedi à 20h30, dimanche à 16h contact@festival-jazzoder.com +33 3 25 04 67 06 https://www.festival-jazzoder.com/ Une 15ème édition toujours riche en émotion.

Vendredi 13 mars : Patrick ARMERO « Sax Gordon » – « Louis PRIMA forever »

Samedi 14 mars : « Wax & Boogie » – « Le Barcelona Blues Big Band et Drew Davis »

Dimanche 15 mars : « Romain VUILLEMIN Quarter » – « Le Montier Jazz Circus » Pole socioculturel Montier-en-Der La Porte du Der

dernière mise à jour : 2022-01-28 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Haute-Marne, La Porte du Der Autres Lieu La Porte du Der Adresse Pole socioculturel Montier-en-Der Ville La Porte du Der lieuville Pole socioculturel Montier-en-Der La Porte du Der Departement Haute-Marne

La Porte du Der La Porte du Der Haute-Marne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/la-porte-du-der/

15ème Festival Jazz O Der La Porte du Der 2022-03-18 was last modified: by 15ème Festival Jazz O Der La Porte du Der La Porte du Der 18 mars 2022 haute-marne La Porte du Der

La Porte du Der Haute-Marne