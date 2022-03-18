15ème Festival Jazz O Der La Porte du Der La Porte du Der
15ème Festival Jazz O Der La Porte du Der, 18 mars 2022, La Porte du Der.
15ème Festival Jazz O Der Pole socioculturel Montier-en-Der La Porte du Der
2022-03-18 – 2022-03-18 Pole socioculturel Montier-en-Der
La Porte du Der Haute-Marne La Porte du Der
Une 15ème édition toujours riche en émotion.
Vendredi 13 mars : Patrick ARMERO « Sax Gordon » – « Louis PRIMA forever »
Samedi 14 mars : « Wax & Boogie » – « Le Barcelona Blues Big Band et Drew Davis »
Dimanche 15 mars : « Romain VUILLEMIN Quarter » – « Le Montier Jazz Circus »
Une 15ème édition toujours riche émotion. Vendredi et samedi à 20h30, dimanche à 16h
contact@festival-jazzoder.com +33 3 25 04 67 06 https://www.festival-jazzoder.com/
Une 15ème édition toujours riche en émotion.
Vendredi 13 mars : Patrick ARMERO « Sax Gordon » – « Louis PRIMA forever »
Samedi 14 mars : « Wax & Boogie » – « Le Barcelona Blues Big Band et Drew Davis »
Dimanche 15 mars : « Romain VUILLEMIN Quarter » – « Le Montier Jazz Circus »
Pole socioculturel Montier-en-Der La Porte du Der
dernière mise à jour : 2022-01-28 par