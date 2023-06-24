Journée micro-cosme # 1 157 Bis route Lesablere Cagnotte, 24 juin 2023, Cagnotte.

Cagnotte,Landes

Le musée du fruit organise une Journée Micro-Cosme # 1.

Visite du musée

Départ 10h : 1h30 de découverte du jardin botanique en permaculture avec Pierre,concepteur du site.

Picnic : 12h Sandwich Poulet .

Bière locale en souplement 2€

Concert : 18h « Canopée »vibrera en acoustique au théâtre.

157 Bis route Lesablere

Cagnotte 40300 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The fruit museum is organizing a Micro-Cosme Day # 1.

Visit the museum

Departure 10am: 1h30 discovery of the permaculture botanical garden with Pierre, site designer.

Picnic : 12h Chicken sandwich .

Local beer 2?

Concert: 18h « Canopée « will vibrate acoustically in the theater

El Museo de la Fruta organiza el Primer Día del Microcosmos.

Visita del museo

Salida a las 10h: 1 hora y media para descubrir el jardín botánico de permacultura con Pierre, el diseñador del lugar.

Picnic : 12h Bocadillo de pollo .

Cerveza local 2?

Concierto: 18h « Canopée » tocará en acústico en el teatro

Das Obstmuseum veranstaltet einen Micro-Cosme-Tag # 1.

Besuch des Museums

Abfahrt 10 Uhr: 1,5 Stunden Entdeckung des botanischen Gartens in Permakultur mit Pierre,der die Anlage entworfen hat.

Picknick: 12 Uhr Sandwich mit Huhn.

Lokales Bier gegen Gebühr 2?

Konzert: 18 Uhr « Canopée » wird im Theater akustisch vibrieren

