Journée micro-cosme # 1 157 Bis route Lesablere Cagnotte Cagnotte
Journée micro-cosme # 1 157 Bis route Lesablere Cagnotte, 24 juin 2023, Cagnotte.
Cagnotte,Landes
Le musée du fruit organise une Journée Micro-Cosme # 1.
Visite du musée
Départ 10h : 1h30 de découverte du jardin botanique en permaculture avec Pierre,concepteur du site.
Picnic : 12h Sandwich Poulet .
Bière locale en souplement 2€
Concert : 18h « Canopée »vibrera en acoustique au théâtre.
2023-06-24 à ; fin : 2023-06-24 . EUR.
157 Bis route Lesablere
Cagnotte 40300 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The fruit museum is organizing a Micro-Cosme Day # 1.
Visit the museum
Departure 10am: 1h30 discovery of the permaculture botanical garden with Pierre, site designer.
Picnic : 12h Chicken sandwich .
Local beer 2?
Concert: 18h « Canopée « will vibrate acoustically in the theater
El Museo de la Fruta organiza el Primer Día del Microcosmos.
Visita del museo
Salida a las 10h: 1 hora y media para descubrir el jardín botánico de permacultura con Pierre, el diseñador del lugar.
Picnic : 12h Bocadillo de pollo .
Cerveza local 2?
Concierto: 18h « Canopée » tocará en acústico en el teatro
Das Obstmuseum veranstaltet einen Micro-Cosme-Tag # 1.
Besuch des Museums
Abfahrt 10 Uhr: 1,5 Stunden Entdeckung des botanischen Gartens in Permakultur mit Pierre,der die Anlage entworfen hat.
Picknick: 12 Uhr Sandwich mit Huhn.
Lokales Bier gegen Gebühr 2?
Konzert: 18 Uhr « Canopée » wird im Theater akustisch vibrieren
Mise à jour le 2023-06-07 par OT Pays d’Orthe et Arrigans