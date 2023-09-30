LES FANTAISIES DE VIRGINIE 156 Bis, Avenue de Lavaur Toulouse, 30 septembre 2023, Toulouse.

Toulouse,Haute-Garonne

Virginie transporte une valise dans laquelle elle trouve toutes sortes de choses et se crée un univers Fantaisiste avec lequel elle s’amuse.

De 0 à 3 ans le matin et de 4 à 10 ans l’après-midi..

2023-09-30 fin : 2023-09-30 15:50:00. 8 EUR.

156 Bis, Avenue de Lavaur LA COMÉDIE DE LA ROSERAIE

Toulouse 31500 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Virginie carries around a suitcase in which she finds all sorts of things and creates a whimsical world for herself to play with..

From 0 to 3 years old in the morning and from 4 to 10 years old in the afternoon.

Virginie lleva consigo una maleta en la que encuentra todo tipo de cosas y crea un mundo caprichoso para jugar..

De 0 a 3 años por la mañana y de 4 a 10 años por la tarde.

Virginie trägt einen Koffer mit sich herum, in dem sie alle möglichen Dinge findet und sich eine Fantasiewelt erschafft, mit der sie sich vergnügt

Von 0 bis 3 Jahren am Vormittag und von 4 bis 10 Jahren am Nachmittag.

