OTHELLO ET LE MONSTRE AUX YEUX VERTS 155 rue de Bologne Montpellier, 29 novembre 2023, Montpellier.

Montpellier,Hérault

Iago manipule son maître, l’héroïque Othello, amoureux délicat et sincère, jusqu’à le rendre fou de jalousie, et à lui faire incarner finalement le mal absolu, le féminicide. Il manipule aussi Cassio, un homme brave, alcoolique et passif. Qui est ce Iago qui déchaine les plus bas instincts et qu’anime la passion des conflits et de la destruction ?.

2023-11-29 fin : 2023-11-30 . EUR.

155 rue de Bologne

Montpellier 34080 Hérault Occitanie



Iago manipulates his master, the heroic Othello, a delicate and sincere lover, to the point of driving him mad with jealousy, and ultimately making him embody the absolute evil of feminicide. He also manipulates Cassio, a brave, passive alcoholic. Who is this Iago, who unleashes the basest instincts and is driven by a passion for conflict and destruction?

Iago manipula a su amo, el heroico Otelo, un amante delicado y sincero, hasta volverlo loco de celos y, en última instancia, convertirlo en la encarnación del mal absoluto, el feminicidio. También manipula a Cassio, un alcohólico valiente y pasivo. ¿Quién es este Iago que desata los instintos más bajos y se deja llevar por la pasión por el conflicto y la destrucción?

Iago manipuliert seinen Herrn, den heldenhaften Othello, einen zarten und aufrichtigen Liebhaber, bis er ihn vor Eifersucht verrückt macht und ihn schließlich das absolute Böse, den Frauenmord, verkörpern lässt. Er manipuliert auch Cassio, einen tapferen, alkoholabhängigen und passiven Mann. Wer ist dieser Jago, der die niedrigsten Instinkte entfesselt und von der Leidenschaft für Konflikte und Zerstörung angetrieben wird?

