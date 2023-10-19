LA CHICA 155 rue de Bologne Montpellier, 19 octobre 2023, Montpellier.

Montpellier,Hérault

De père français et de mère vénézuélienne, Sophie Fustec campe La Chica : une chanteuse hispanophone d’ici et d’ailleurs, qui a grandi entre Belleville et le Venezuela..

2023-10-19 20:00:00 fin : 2023-10-19 21:30:00. EUR.

155 rue de Bologne

Montpellier 34080 Hérault Occitanie



With a French father and Venezuelan mother, Sophie Fustec plays La Chica: a Spanish-speaking singer from here and elsewhere, who grew up between Belleville and Venezuela.

De padre francés y madre venezolana, Sophie Fustec interpreta a La Chica: una cantante hispanohablante de aquí y de allá, que creció entre Belleville y Venezuela.

Sophie Fustec, die einen französischen Vater und eine venezolanische Mutter hat, spielt La Chica: eine spanischsprachige Sängerin von hier und anderswo, die zwischen Belleville und Venezuela aufgewachsen ist.

