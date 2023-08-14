Soirée concert 150 chemin de latabaille Hagetaubin
Soirée concert 150 chemin de latabaille Hagetaubin, 14 août 2023, Hagetaubin.
Hagetaubin,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Conte pour enfant avec Pierre Chérèze et son compagnon.
Animation musicale avec Th Da Freak et Miss Bee and the bullfrogs..
150 chemin de latabaille Pêcherie d’Aurit
Hagetaubin 64370 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Storytelling for children with Pierre Chérèze and his companion.
Musical entertainment with Th Da Freak and Miss Bee and the bullfrogs.
Cuentacuentos para niños con Pierre Chérèze y su acompañante.
Animación musical con Th Da Freak y Miss Bee y las ranas toro.
Märchen für Kinder mit Pierre Chérèze und seinem Begleiter.
Musikalische Unterhaltung mit Th Da Freak und Miss Bee and the bullfrogs.
