Soirée concert 150 chemin de latabaille Hagetaubin, 14 août 2023, Hagetaubin.

Hagetaubin,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Conte pour enfant avec Pierre Chérèze et son compagnon.

Animation musicale avec Th Da Freak et Miss Bee and the bullfrogs..

2023-08-14 fin : 2023-08-14 . EUR.

150 chemin de latabaille Pêcherie d’Aurit

Hagetaubin 64370 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Storytelling for children with Pierre Chérèze and his companion.

Musical entertainment with Th Da Freak and Miss Bee and the bullfrogs.

Cuentacuentos para niños con Pierre Chérèze y su acompañante.

Animación musical con Th Da Freak y Miss Bee y las ranas toro.

Märchen für Kinder mit Pierre Chérèze und seinem Begleiter.

Musikalische Unterhaltung mit Th Da Freak und Miss Bee and the bullfrogs.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-21 par OT Coeur de Béarn