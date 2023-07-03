Stages de Tennis Enfants 150 bis avenue des Alliés Châlons-en-Champagne, 3 juillet 2023, Châlons-en-Champagne.

Châlons-en-Champagne,Marne

Stages avec Thibault Godefroy, moniteur diplômé d’état.

1h30 de tennis le matin.

Groupes de niveaux : Initiation – perfectionnement – compétition.

Formule de 3 ou 4 jours.

Stages ouverts à tous (licenciés ou non).

Inscription par email..

2023-07-03 à ; fin : 2023-07-05 . .

150 bis avenue des Alliés ASPTT Châlons-en-Champagne

Châlons-en-Champagne 51000 Marne Grand Est



Courses with Thibault Godefroy, state-certified instructor.

1h30 of tennis in the morning.

Level groups: beginners – advanced – competition.

3 or 4-day formulas.

Courses open to all (members of the club or not).

Registration by email.

Cursos con Thibault Godefroy, instructor certificado por el Estado.

1h30 de tenis por la mañana.

Grupos de nivel: principiantes – avanzados – competición.

3 o 4 días.

Cursos abiertos a todos (con o sin licencia).

Inscripción por correo electrónico.

Praktika mit Thibault Godefroy, einem staatlich geprüften Lehrer.

1,5 Stunden Tennis am Vormittag.

Niveaugruppen: Anfänger – Fortgeschrittene – Wettkampf.

3- oder 4-tägige Formel.

Praktika für alle (mit oder ohne Lizenz).

Anmeldung per E-Mail.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-22 par Office de tourisme de Châlons-en-Champagne