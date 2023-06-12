LA FABRIQUE DU LIVRE AVEC CÉLINE DELABRE 15 rue Saint-Hubert Thionville Thionville
LA FABRIQUE DU LIVRE AVEC CÉLINE DELABRE 15 rue Saint-Hubert Thionville, 12 juin 2023, Thionville.
Thionville,Moselle
Atelier de création de livre d’artiste :
L’artiste Céline Delabre mènera des ateliers créatifs auprès du jeune public.
À l’issue de ces ateliers, les travaux seront exposés dans un premier temps à Puzzle puis dans les autres structures.
8-10 ans / Sur inscription.. Enfants
Mercredi à 13:00:00 ; fin : . 0 EUR.
15 rue Saint-Hubert
Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est
Artist?s book workshop:
Artist Céline Delabre will lead creative workshops for young audiences.
At the end of these workshops, the work will be exhibited first at Puzzle, then in other structures.
ages 8-10 / Registration required.
Taller de libros de artista:
La artista Céline Delabre organizará talleres creativos para jóvenes.
Al final de estos talleres, los trabajos se expondrán primero en Puzzle y después en otros lugares.
edades: 8-10 años / Inscripción obligatoria.
Workshop zur Erstellung eines Künstlerbuchs :
Die Künstlerin Céline Delabre wird kreative Workshops mit dem jungen Publikum durchführen.
Am Ende der Workshops werden die Arbeiten zunächst in Puzzle und anschließend in anderen Einrichtungen ausgestellt.
8-10 Jahre / Auf Anmeldung.
Mise à jour le 2023-06-09 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME