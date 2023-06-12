LA FABRIQUE DU LIVRE AVEC CÉLINE DELABRE 15 rue Saint-Hubert Thionville, 12 juin 2023, Thionville.

Thionville,Moselle

Atelier de création de livre d’artiste :

L’artiste Céline Delabre mènera des ateliers créatifs auprès du jeune public.

À l’issue de ces ateliers, les travaux seront exposés dans un premier temps à Puzzle puis dans les autres structures.

8-10 ans / Sur inscription.. Enfants

Mercredi à 13:00:00 ; fin : . 0 EUR.

15 rue Saint-Hubert

Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est



Artist?s book workshop:

Artist Céline Delabre will lead creative workshops for young audiences.

At the end of these workshops, the work will be exhibited first at Puzzle, then in other structures.

ages 8-10 / Registration required.

Taller de libros de artista:

La artista Céline Delabre organizará talleres creativos para jóvenes.

Al final de estos talleres, los trabajos se expondrán primero en Puzzle y después en otros lugares.

edades: 8-10 años / Inscripción obligatoria.

Workshop zur Erstellung eines Künstlerbuchs :

Die Künstlerin Céline Delabre wird kreative Workshops mit dem jungen Publikum durchführen.

Am Ende der Workshops werden die Arbeiten zunächst in Puzzle und anschließend in anderen Einrichtungen ausgestellt.

8-10 Jahre / Auf Anmeldung.

