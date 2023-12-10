Marché de Noël 15 rue Principale Frœschwiller, 4 décembre 2023, Frœschwiller.

Frœschwiller,Bas-Rhin

Venez rencontrer les exposants locaux et vous réchauffer autour d’un bon vin chaud. Buvette et petite restauration tout au long de l’après-midi. Plusieurs animations pour les enfants dans l’après-midi..

2023-12-10 fin : 2023-12-10 20:00:00. 0 EUR.

15 rue Principale

Frœschwiller 67360 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Come and meet the local exhibitors and warm up around a good mulled wine. Refreshments and snacks throughout the afternoon. Several animations for the children in the afternoon.

Venga a conocer a los expositores locales y a calentarse con un buen vino caliente. Refrescos y aperitivos durante toda la tarde. Varias actividades para niños por la tarde.

Treffen Sie die lokalen Aussteller und wärmen Sie sich an einem guten Glühwein auf. Den ganzen Nachmittag über gibt es Getränke und kleine Snacks. Mehrere Animationen für Kinder am Nachmittag.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-30 par Office de tourisme de l’Alsace Verte