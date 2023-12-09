Muscle ton Téléthon 15 Rue Grande Rue Gonnetot, 9 décembre 2023 13:30, Gonnetot.

Gonnetot,Seine-Maritime

Dépassons le succès de l’an dernier, et

rejoignez nous pour cette 2 ème édition du Téléthon organisée par la municipalité ce samedi 9 décembre.

Au programme :

– Marche solidaire : départ de la mairie à 13h30 (2€ par personnes gratuit pour les enfants) ! n’oubliez pas votre gilet jaune !

– Vente de crêpes/ gâteaux/ vin chaud à la mairie à 16h30

– Lâcher de ballons à la fin de la manifestation.

2023-12-09 13:30:00 fin : 2023-12-09 . .

15 Rue Grande Rue

Gonnetot 76730 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Let?s surpass last year?s success, and

join us for the 2 nd Telethon organized by the municipality this Saturday, December 9.

On the program

– Solidarity walk: departure from the town hall at 1:30 p.m. (2? per person, free for children)! Don’t forget your yellow vest!

– Sale of crêpes/cakes/hot wine at the Town Hall at 4:30 p.m

– Balloon release at the end of the event

Superemos el éxito del año pasado y

únete a nosotros en el 2º Telemaratón, organizado por el ayuntamiento el sábado 9 de diciembre.

En el programa

– Marcha solidaria: salida del ayuntamiento a las 13.30 h (2? por persona, gratis para los niños) ¡No olvides tu chaleco amarillo!

– Venta de tortitas, bizcochos y vino caliente en el Ayuntamiento a las 16.30 h

– Suelta de globos al final del acto

Lassen Sie uns den Erfolg des letzten Jahres noch übertreffen

ausgabe des von der Gemeinde organisierten Telethon am Samstag, den 9. Dezember.

Auf dem Programm stehen:

– Solidaritätsmarsch: Abfahrt vom Rathaus um 13:30 Uhr (2? pro Person, Kinder gratis)! Vergessen Sie Ihre gelbe Weste nicht!

– Verkauf von Crêpes, Kuchen und Glühwein am Rathaus um 16:30 Uhr

– Luftballonstart am Ende der Veranstaltung

Mise à jour le 2023-12-05 par Office de Tourisme Terroir de Caux