INAUGURATION DE L’EXPOSITION « CRÈCHES DU MONDE, UN MONDE DE CRÈCHES » 15 Rue Gayon Béziers, 20 décembre 2023, Béziers.
Béziers,Hérault
Inauguration de l’exposition « Crèches du monde, un monde de crèches » proposée par l’association Les Amis de Saint Aphrodise. Entrée libre..
2023-12-20 17:00:00
15 Rue Gayon
Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie
Inauguration of the exhibition « Crèches du monde, un monde de crèches » organized by the association Les Amis de Saint Aphrodise. Free admission.
Inauguración de la exposición « Crèches du monde, un monde de crèches » organizada por la asociación Les Amis de Saint Aphrodise. Entrada gratuita.
Eröffnung der Ausstellung « Crèches du monde, un monde de crèches », die vom Verein Les Amis de Saint Aphrodise angeboten wird. Freier Eintritt.
