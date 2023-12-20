INAUGURATION DE L’EXPOSITION « CRÈCHES DU MONDE, UN MONDE DE CRÈCHES » 15 Rue Gayon Béziers, 20 décembre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Inauguration de l’exposition « Crèches du monde, un monde de crèches » proposée par l’association Les Amis de Saint Aphrodise. Entrée libre..

2023-12-20 17:00:00 fin : 2023-12-20 . .

15 Rue Gayon

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Inauguration of the exhibition « Crèches du monde, un monde de crèches » organized by the association Les Amis de Saint Aphrodise. Free admission.

Inauguración de la exposición « Crèches du monde, un monde de crèches » organizada por la asociación Les Amis de Saint Aphrodise. Entrada gratuita.

Eröffnung der Ausstellung « Crèches du monde, un monde de crèches », die vom Verein Les Amis de Saint Aphrodise angeboten wird. Freier Eintritt.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-10 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE