HANGAR TRIBE #2 15 Rue du Président Salvador Allende Parthenay, 24 novembre 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Les collectifs FSF et H ART NÉ sont de retour pour la deuxième édition de Hangar Tribe ! Deux soirées inédites avec un line up toujours aussi explosif : Love And Fuck System, 2BESCHLAG + DJ set pour se mettre en jambe le vendredi, et live and mix, Baloo FSF, Ëckorce, Lethö, Tom FSF, Peter Pawn et Fonk In Da Rave samedi soir !

3 types de pass

Hangar Tribe #2 – pass vendredi

Hangar Tribe #2 – pass samedi

Hangar Tribe #2 – pass 2 soirs.

2023-11-24 fin : 2023-11-25 . .

15 Rue du Président Salvador Allende Diffart

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The FSF and H ART NÉ collectives are back for the second edition of Hangar Tribe! Two brand-new evenings with a line-up as explosive as ever: Love And Fuck System, 2BESCHLAG + DJ set on Friday, and live and mix, Baloo FSF, Ëckorce, Lethö, Tom FSF, Peter Pawn and Fonk In Da Rave on Saturday night!

3 types of pass

Hangar Tribe #2 – Friday pass

Hangar Tribe #2 – Saturday pass

Hangar Tribe #2 – 2-night pass

¡Los colectivos FSF y H ART NÉ vuelven para la segunda edición de Hangar Tribe! Dos nuevas noches con un cartel tan explosivo como siempre: Love And Fuck System, 2BESCHLAG + DJ set para empezar el viernes, y live and mix, Baloo FSF, Ëckorce, Lethö, Tom FSF, Peter Pawn y Fonk In Da Rave el sábado por la noche

3 tipos de pase

Hangar Tribe #2 – pase del viernes

Hangar Tribe #2 – pase del sábado

Hangar Tribe #2 – pase 2 noches

Die Kollektive FSF und H ART NÉ sind zurück für die zweite Ausgabe von Hangar Tribe! Zwei brandneue Abende mit einem immer noch explosiven Line Up: Love And Fuck System, 2BESCHLAG + DJ-Set zum Aufwärmen am Freitag und live and mix, Baloo FSF, Ëckorce, Lethö, Tom FSF, Peter Pawn und Fonk In Da Rave am Samstagabend!

3 Arten von Pässen

Hangar Tribe #2 – Pass für Freitag

Hangar Tribe #2 – Pass für Samstag

Hangar Tribe #2 – Pass für 2 Abende

Mise à jour le 2023-11-03 par CC Parthenay Gâtine