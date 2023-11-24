HANGAR TRIBE #2 15 Rue du Président Salvador Allende Parthenay
HANGAR TRIBE #2 15 Rue du Président Salvador Allende Parthenay, 24 novembre 2023, Parthenay.
Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres
Les collectifs FSF et H ART NÉ sont de retour pour la deuxième édition de Hangar Tribe ! Deux soirées inédites avec un line up toujours aussi explosif : Love And Fuck System, 2BESCHLAG + DJ set pour se mettre en jambe le vendredi, et live and mix, Baloo FSF, Ëckorce, Lethö, Tom FSF, Peter Pawn et Fonk In Da Rave samedi soir !
3 types de pass
Hangar Tribe #2 – pass vendredi
Hangar Tribe #2 – pass samedi
Hangar Tribe #2 – pass 2 soirs.
2023-11-24 fin : 2023-11-25 . .
15 Rue du Président Salvador Allende Diffart
Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The FSF and H ART NÉ collectives are back for the second edition of Hangar Tribe! Two brand-new evenings with a line-up as explosive as ever: Love And Fuck System, 2BESCHLAG + DJ set on Friday, and live and mix, Baloo FSF, Ëckorce, Lethö, Tom FSF, Peter Pawn and Fonk In Da Rave on Saturday night!
3 types of pass
Hangar Tribe #2 – Friday pass
Hangar Tribe #2 – Saturday pass
Hangar Tribe #2 – 2-night pass
¡Los colectivos FSF y H ART NÉ vuelven para la segunda edición de Hangar Tribe! Dos nuevas noches con un cartel tan explosivo como siempre: Love And Fuck System, 2BESCHLAG + DJ set para empezar el viernes, y live and mix, Baloo FSF, Ëckorce, Lethö, Tom FSF, Peter Pawn y Fonk In Da Rave el sábado por la noche
3 tipos de pase
Hangar Tribe #2 – pase del viernes
Hangar Tribe #2 – pase del sábado
Hangar Tribe #2 – pase 2 noches
Die Kollektive FSF und H ART NÉ sind zurück für die zweite Ausgabe von Hangar Tribe! Zwei brandneue Abende mit einem immer noch explosiven Line Up: Love And Fuck System, 2BESCHLAG + DJ-Set zum Aufwärmen am Freitag und live and mix, Baloo FSF, Ëckorce, Lethö, Tom FSF, Peter Pawn und Fonk In Da Rave am Samstagabend!
3 Arten von Pässen
Hangar Tribe #2 – Pass für Freitag
Hangar Tribe #2 – Pass für Samstag
Hangar Tribe #2 – Pass für 2 Abende
Mise à jour le 2023-11-03 par CC Parthenay Gâtine