Les Tambours du Bronx + 1ère partie / Rise & Fall Festival 15 Rue du Président Salvador Allende Parthenay, 28 octobre 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Le festival Rise & Fall pose ses valises à la Salle Diff’art le temps d’une soirée mêlant rock, indus, techno et afrobeat, avec la bande à 16 têtes des Tambours du Bronx..

2023-10-28 fin : 2023-10-28 . .

15 Rue du Président Salvador Allende Diff’art

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Rise & Fall festival comes to the Salle Diff’art for an evening of rock, indus, techno and afrobeat, with the 16-headed band Tambours du Bronx.

El festival Rise & Fall llega a la Salle Diff’art para una velada de rock, indus, techno y afrobeat, con la banda de 16 cabezas Tambours du Bronx.

Das Festival Rise & Fall schlägt seine Zelte im Salle Diff’art für einen Abend auf, an dem Rock, Industrial, Techno und Afrobeat vermischt werden, mit der 16-köpfigen Band Tambours du Bronx.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-22 par CC Parthenay Gâtine