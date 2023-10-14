Skarra Mucci & Dub Akom + Omar Perry & The Wah-Wah Band 15 Rue du Président Salvador Allende Parthenay, 14 octobre 2023, Parthenay.

Parthenay,Deux-Sèvres

Devenu une figure jamaïcaine incontournable des scènes reggae / dancehall internationales, muni d’un flow inépuisable et de crossovers imbattables, Skarra Mucci transcende les riddims et les époques. Pour cette nouvelle tournée 2023, l’artiste s’entoure une fois de plus du meilleur backing band dancehall européen : Dub Akom. Ensemble, ils font valoir toute leur expérience sur scène. Grosse voix, grosse énergie et partage avec le public, telle est la recette d’un show Skarra Mucci !

De son héritage familial, Omar Perry en récupère les casquettes extravagantes de son père mais pas que ! Sa tendre enfance, il la passe dans le mythique Black Ark Studio, rythmée par les sessions d’enregistrements de son père avec Bob Marley et les Wailers, Junior Murvin ou encore Max Romeo. De quoi s’inspirer des plus grands !.

2023-10-14 fin : 2023-10-14 . .

15 Rue du Président Salvador Allende Diff’art

Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Skarra Mucci has become a key Jamaican figure on the international reggae/dancehall scene, with an inexhaustible flow and unbeatable crossovers, transcending riddims and eras. For this new 2023 tour, the artist is once again surrounded by Europe?s finest dancehall backing band: Dub Akom. Together, they bring all their experience to bear on stage. Big voice, big energy and sharing with the audience – that’s the recipe for a Skarra Mucci show!

Omar Perry’s family heritage includes his father’s extravagant hats, but that’s not all! His early childhood was spent in the legendary Black Ark Studio, where his father recorded with Bob Marley and the Wailers, Junior Murvin and Max Romeo. Inspiration from the greats!

Skarra Mucci se ha convertido en una figura jamaicana clave en la escena internacional del reggae/dancehall, con un flow inagotable y unos crossovers insuperables que trascienden riddims y épocas. Para esta nueva gira 2023, el artista vuelve a rodearse de la mejor banda de acompañamiento de dancehall de Europa: Dub Akom. Juntos, aportan toda su experiencia al escenario. Gran voz, gran energía y compartir con el público: ¡esa es la receta para un espectáculo de Skarra Mucci!

La herencia familiar de Omar Perry incluye los extravagantes sombreros de su padre, ¡pero eso no es todo! Pasó su primera infancia en el legendario estudio Black Ark, donde su padre grabó con Bob Marley and the Wailers, Junior Murvin y Max Romeo. ¡Suficiente para inspirarle!

Mit seinem unerschöpflichen Flow und seinen unschlagbaren Crossovern ist Skarra Mucci zu einer unumgänglichen jamaikanischen Figur in der internationalen Reggae- und Dancehall-Szene geworden und überwindet Riddims und Epochen. Für die neue Tour 2023 hat der Künstler wieder die beste Dancehall-Backingband Europas dabei: Dub Akom. Gemeinsam bringen sie ihre ganze Erfahrung auf die Bühne. Große Stimme, große Energie und das Teilen mit dem Publikum – das ist das Rezept einer Skarra Mucci-Show!

Omar Perry hat die extravaganten Kappen seines Vaters von seinem Familienerbe übernommen, aber nicht nur das! Seine frühe Kindheit verbrachte er im legendären Black Ark Studio, wo sein Vater mit Bob Marley und den Wailers, Junior Murvin und Max Romeo Aufnahmen machte. Das sind die großen Vorbilder, von denen er sich inspirieren lässt!

Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par CC Parthenay Gâtine