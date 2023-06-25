SCHLOSS EN MUSIQUE 15 rue du parc Forbach, 25 juin 2023, Forbach.

Forbach,Moselle

Intervention musicale de la mini-harmonie du Conservatoire communautaire au Burghof de Forbach. Renseignements au 03 87 85 04 37.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-06-25 à 16:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-25 . 0 EUR.

15 rue du parc Le Centre des Congrès du Burghof

Forbach 57600 Moselle Grand Est



Musical performance by the Conservatoire Communautaire’s mini-harmony at Forbach’s Burghof. Information on 03 87 85 04 37.

Actuación musical de la miniarmonía del Conservatorio Comunitario en el Burghof de Forbach. Información en el teléfono 03 87 85 04 37.

Musikalische Intervention der Mini-Harmonie des Gemeinschaftskonservatoriums im Burghof von Forbach. Informationen unter 03 87 85 04 37.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-07 par FORBACH TOURISME