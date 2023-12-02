DELPHINE ARNOULD EN DÉDICACE 15 Rue du Four Saint-Mihiel, 1 décembre 2023, Saint-Mihiel.

Saint-Mihiel,Meuse

Delphine Arnould, auteure lorraine, sera présente pour dédicacer sa saga fantastique, « Idavoll ». Cette trilogie fantasy (young adult) est une redécouverte des mythes celtes et nordiques en même temps qu’un formidable roman d’aventure et d’amitié.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-02 09:00:00 fin : 2023-12-02 17:00:00. 0 EUR.

15 Rue du Four Librairie Coopérative Sammielloise

Saint-Mihiel 55300 Meuse Grand Est



Delphine Arnould, author from Lorraine, will be on hand to sign her fantasy saga, « Idavoll ». This fantasy trilogy (young adult) is a rediscovery of Celtic and Nordic myths, as well as a formidable novel of adventure and friendship.

Delphine Arnould, autora de Lorena, estará presente para firmar su saga de fantasía « Idavoll ». Esta trilogía fantástica (para jóvenes adultos) es un redescubrimiento de los mitos celtas y nórdicos, así como una fantástica novela de aventuras y amistad.

Die lothringische Autorin Delphine Arnould wird anwesend sein, um ihre Fantasy-Saga « Idavoll » zu signieren. Diese Fantasy-Trilogie (young adult) ist eine Wiederentdeckung der keltischen und nordischen Mythen und gleichzeitig ein fantastischer Abenteuer- und Freundschaftsroman.

