CONFÉRENCE VIVE LE LACHER-PRISE ! 15 Rue du Faubourg Boutonnet, 9 juin 2023, Montpellier.

Montpellier,Hérault

Mieux comprendre pourquoi nos soucis du quotidien sont liés à une identification incorrecte de soi..

2023-06-09 à 19:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-09 20:30:00. .

15 Rue du Faubourg Boutonnet

Montpellier 34090 Hérault Occitanie



To better understand why our daily worries are linked to an incorrect identification of the self.

Comprender mejor por qué nuestras preocupaciones cotidianas están vinculadas a una autoidentificación incorrecta.

Besser verstehen, warum unsere Alltagssorgen mit einer falschen Selbstidentifikation zusammenhängen.

