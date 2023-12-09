Dictée de Téléthon 15 Rue du Commerce Thiron-Gardais, 9 décembre 2023, Thiron-Gardais.

Thiron-Gardais,Eure-et-Loir

Venez participer à la dictée du téléthon proposée par la bibliothèque de Thiron-Gardais..

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 . .

15 Rue du Commerce

Thiron-Gardais 28480 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire



Come and take part in the telethon dictation organized by the Thiron-Gardais library.

Venga a participar en el dictado del telemaratón organizado por la biblioteca Thiron-Gardais.

Nehmen Sie am Diktat für den Telethon teil, das von der Bibliothek von Thiron-Gardais angeboten wird.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-23 par OT DU PERCHE