Dictée de Téléthon 15 Rue du Commerce Thiron-Gardais
Dictée de Téléthon 15 Rue du Commerce Thiron-Gardais, 9 décembre 2023, Thiron-Gardais.
Thiron-Gardais,Eure-et-Loir
Venez participer à la dictée du téléthon proposée par la bibliothèque de Thiron-Gardais..
2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 . .
15 Rue du Commerce
Thiron-Gardais 28480 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire
Come and take part in the telethon dictation organized by the Thiron-Gardais library.
Venga a participar en el dictado del telemaratón organizado por la biblioteca Thiron-Gardais.
Nehmen Sie am Diktat für den Telethon teil, das von der Bibliothek von Thiron-Gardais angeboten wird.
