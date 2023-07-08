La FabriK 15 rue des mares Saint-Pardoux-Soutiers, 8 juillet 2023, Saint-Pardoux-Soutiers.

Saint-Pardoux-Soutiers,Deux-Sèvres

Ami.e musicien.ne, humoriste, ventriloque, magicien.ne, danseur.se de french cancan, imitateur.trice de Johnny, …

soit le et la bienvenue à notre première SCÈNE OUVERTE !

(scène, matériel de sono et ingénieur son à disposition)

Tu n’as pas de talent ? Si si ! Tes applaudissements chaleureux ! Alors viens encourager les artistes !

SAMEDI 8 JUILLET à partir de 19h !

Bar associatif & restauration sur place..

2023-07-08 fin : 2023-07-08 . .

15 rue des mares

Saint-Pardoux-Soutiers 79310 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Musician friend, comedian, ventriloquist, magician, French cancan dancer, Johnny impersonator, …

welcome to our first OPEN SCENE!

(stage, sound equipment and sound engineer available)

Don’t you have talent? Yes, you do! Your warm applause! So come and support the artists!

SATURDAY JULY 8 from 7pm!

Association bar & on-site catering.

Músico, cómico, ventrílocuo, mago, bailarín de cancán francés, imitador de Johnny, …

¡bienvenido a nuestro primer ESCENARIO ABIERTO!

(escenario, equipo de sonido e ingeniero de sonido disponibles)

¿No tienes talento? ¡Sí que lo tienes! ¡Tu cálido aplauso! ¡Así que ven y apoya a los artistas!

SÁBADO 8 DE JULIO a partir de las 19.00 h

Bar de la asociación y catering in situ.

Freund oder Freundin, Musiker oder Musikerin, Komiker oder Komikerin, Bauchredner oder Bauchrednerin, Zauberer oder Zauberin, French-Cancan-Tänzer oder -Tänzerin, Johnny-Imitator oder -Imitatorin, …

seien Sie herzlich willkommen zu unserer ersten OFFENEN SZENE!

(Bühne, Tontechnik und Toningenieur stehen zur Verfügung)

Du hast kein Talent? Doch, doch! Dein herzlicher Applaus! Dann komm und feuere die Künstler an!

SAMSTAG, 8. JULI ab 19 Uhr!

Vereinsbar & Verpflegung vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par CC Val de Gâtine