Tricot islandais | Les Boréales
Caen, 17 novembre 2023

Caen,Calvados

En Islande, on tricote depuis que le tricot existe ! Par nécessité d’abord, puis à marche forcée sous la domination danoise. Désormais, on crochète par plaisir. La laine et les pulls islandais sont réputés dans le monde entier et inspirent énormément de passionnés aux quatre coins du monde.

Spécialisée dans le tricot islandais depuis douze ans, trÍScote aime transmettre sa passion.

Réalisation d’un objet de décoration traditionnel, histoire du tricot islandais et de la lopapeysa (pull jacquard).

Ouvert à tous, le petit-déjeuner est inclus dans le tarif. Laine et aiguilles fournies. Inscription obligatoire.

2023-11-17 09:00:00 fin : 2023-11-17 11:30:00

15 Rue de Bras
Caen

Caen 14000 Calvados Normandie



Icelanders have been knitting for as long as knitting has existed! First out of necessity, then forced under Danish rule. Today, we crochet for pleasure. Icelandic wool and sweaters are renowned the world over, inspiring knitting enthusiasts in every corner of the globe.

Having specialized in Icelandic knitting for twelve years, trÍScote loves to pass on her passion.

Learn about the history of Icelandic knitting and the lopapeysa (jacquard sweater).

Open to all, breakfast included in the price. Wool and needles supplied. Registration required.

En Islandia se teje desde que existen los tejidos Al principio por necesidad, luego forzado bajo el dominio danés. Hoy hacemos ganchillo por placer. La lana y los jerseys islandeses son famosos en todo el mundo e inspiran a los entusiastas del punto de todo el mundo.

Tras doce años especializándose en prendas de punto islandesas, a trÍScote le encanta transmitir su pasión.

Confeccione un objeto decorativo tradicional, conozca la historia del punto islandés y la lopapeysa (jersey jacquard).

Abierto a todos, el desayuno está incluido en el precio. Se proporcionan lana y agujas. Inscripción obligatoria.

In Island wird gestrickt, seit es Strickwaren gibt! Zuerst aus Not, dann unter dänischer Herrschaft gezwungenermaßen. Heute häkelt man aus Spaß an der Freude. Isländische Wolle und Pullover sind weltberühmt und inspirieren viele Strickbegeisterte auf der ganzen Welt.

TrÍScote ist seit zwölf Jahren auf Islandstrick spezialisiert und liebt es, ihre Leidenschaft weiterzugeben.

Es wird ein traditionelles Dekorationsobjekt hergestellt, die Geschichte des isländischen Strickens und des Lopapeysa (Jacquard-Pullover) erläutert.

Offen für alle, das Frühstück ist im Preis inbegriffen. Wolle und Nadeln werden gestellt. Anmeldung erforderlich.

