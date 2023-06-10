Festival Ôrizons : Le Jardin Imaginaire 15 Rue Bodin Périgueux
Festival Ôrizons : Le Jardin Imaginaire 15 Rue Bodin, 10 juin 2023, Périgueux.
Périgueux,Dordogne
Samedi 10 Juin
Festival Ôrizins : Le jardin Imaginaire
À partir de recherches sur des traités de botanique, des textes et
des poésies du Moyen-Âge et de la Renaissance, Samuel Cattiau
regarde le jardin et l’interroge.
Une plante a-t-elle sa musicalité propre ? Peut-on imaginer des
musiques organiques et botaniques ?
Samuel Cattiau, chanteur (contre-ténor et baryton) et
compositeur, étudie le répertoire lyrique et se passionne pour
les musiques anciennes et les techniques vocales dans le chant
profane et religieux.
Michel Godard, musicien et compositeur, retrouve un
instrument complètement oublié, qu’il enseigne au CNSM, qui se
trouve être l’ancêtre du tuba : le serpent.
Ihab Radwan, musicien et compositeur, il pratique l’oud et
le chant. Après une brillante carrière musicale en Égypte, il
s’installe en France et participe à de nombreux projets artistiques
internationaux..
2023-06-10 à ; fin : 2023-06-10 . EUR.
15 Rue Bodin Le Palace
Périgueux 24000 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Saturday, June 10th
Ôrizins Festival : The Imaginary Garden
From research on botanical treatises, texts and poems of the Middle Ages and
texts and poems from the Middle Ages and the Renaissance, Samuel Cattiau
looks at the garden and questions it.
Does a plant have its own musicality? Can we imagine organic and botanical
organic and botanical music?
Samuel Cattiau, singer (counter-tenor and baritone) and
composer, studies the lyrical repertoire and is passionate about ancient music
ancient music and vocal techniques in secular and religious singing
secular and religious singing.
Michel Godard, musician and composer, finds a completely forgotten
completely forgotten instrument, which he teaches at the CNSM, which
the ancestor of the tuba: the snake.
Ihab Radwan, musician and composer, he plays the oud and
and singing. After a brilliant musical career in Egypt, he moved to France
he settled in France and participated in many international artistic projects
international artistic projects.
Sábado 10 de junio
Festival Ôrizins : El jardín imaginario
A partir de la investigación de tratados, textos y poesías botánicas
textos y poemas de la Edad Media y el Renacimiento, Samuel Cattiau
observa el jardín y lo cuestiona.
¿Tiene una planta su propia musicalidad? ¿Podemos imaginar una música orgánica y
música orgánica y botánica?
Samuel Cattiau, cantante (contratenor y barítono) y
compositor, estudia el repertorio lírico y se apasiona por la música antigua
música y las técnicas vocales en el canto profano y religioso
canto profano y religioso.
Michel Godard, músico y compositor, encontró un instrumento completamente olvidado
instrumento completamente olvidado, que enseña en el CNSM, que
antepasado de la tuba: la serpiente.
Ihab Radwan, músico y compositor, toca el oud y canta
y canta. Tras una brillante carrera musical en Egipto, se trasladó a Francia
se trasladó a Francia y participó en numerosos proyectos artísticos internacionales
proyectos artísticos internacionales.
Samstag, 10. Juni
Festival Ôrizins: Der imaginäre Garten
Ausgehend von Recherchen über botanische Abhandlungen, Texte und
gedichten aus dem Mittelalter und der Renaissance, Samuel Cattiau
betrachtet den Garten und stellt ihn in Frage.
Hat eine Pflanze ihre eigene Musikalität? Kann man sich organische Pflanzen vorstellen?
organische und botanische Musik?
Samuel Cattiau, Sänger (Countertenor und Bariton) und Komponist
komponist, studiert das lyrische Repertoire und begeistert sich für
alte Musik und Vokaltechniken im Gesang
weltliche und religiöse Lieder.
Michel Godard, Musiker und Komponist, findet ein
ein völlig vergessenes Instrument, das er am CNSM unterrichtet und das sich als
zufällig der Vorläufer der Tuba ist: die Schlange.
Ihab Radwan, Musiker und Komponist, spielt Oud und singt
den Gesang. Nach einer erfolgreichen Musikkarriere in Ägypten zog er nach Iwan
ließ er sich in Frankreich nieder und nahm an zahlreichen künstlerischen Projekten teil
internationalen Projekten teil.
