Festival Ôrizons : Le Jardin Imaginaire 15 Rue Bodin, 10 juin 2023, Périgueux.

Périgueux,Dordogne

Samedi 10 Juin

Festival Ôrizins : Le jardin Imaginaire

À partir de recherches sur des traités de botanique, des textes et

des poésies du Moyen-Âge et de la Renaissance, Samuel Cattiau

regarde le jardin et l’interroge.

Une plante a-t-elle sa musicalité propre ? Peut-on imaginer des

musiques organiques et botaniques ?

Samuel Cattiau, chanteur (contre-ténor et baryton) et

compositeur, étudie le répertoire lyrique et se passionne pour

les musiques anciennes et les techniques vocales dans le chant

profane et religieux.

Michel Godard, musicien et compositeur, retrouve un

instrument complètement oublié, qu’il enseigne au CNSM, qui se

trouve être l’ancêtre du tuba : le serpent.

Ihab Radwan, musicien et compositeur, il pratique l’oud et

le chant. Après une brillante carrière musicale en Égypte, il

s’installe en France et participe à de nombreux projets artistiques

internationaux..

2023-06-10 à ; fin : 2023-06-10 . EUR.

15 Rue Bodin Le Palace

Périgueux 24000 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Saturday, June 10th

Ôrizins Festival : The Imaginary Garden

From research on botanical treatises, texts and poems of the Middle Ages and

texts and poems from the Middle Ages and the Renaissance, Samuel Cattiau

looks at the garden and questions it.

Does a plant have its own musicality? Can we imagine organic and botanical

organic and botanical music?

Samuel Cattiau, singer (counter-tenor and baritone) and

composer, studies the lyrical repertoire and is passionate about ancient music

ancient music and vocal techniques in secular and religious singing

secular and religious singing.

Michel Godard, musician and composer, finds a completely forgotten

completely forgotten instrument, which he teaches at the CNSM, which

the ancestor of the tuba: the snake.

Ihab Radwan, musician and composer, he plays the oud and

and singing. After a brilliant musical career in Egypt, he moved to France

he settled in France and participated in many international artistic projects

international artistic projects.

Sábado 10 de junio

Festival Ôrizins : El jardín imaginario

A partir de la investigación de tratados, textos y poesías botánicas

textos y poemas de la Edad Media y el Renacimiento, Samuel Cattiau

observa el jardín y lo cuestiona.

¿Tiene una planta su propia musicalidad? ¿Podemos imaginar una música orgánica y

música orgánica y botánica?

Samuel Cattiau, cantante (contratenor y barítono) y

compositor, estudia el repertorio lírico y se apasiona por la música antigua

música y las técnicas vocales en el canto profano y religioso

canto profano y religioso.

Michel Godard, músico y compositor, encontró un instrumento completamente olvidado

instrumento completamente olvidado, que enseña en el CNSM, que

antepasado de la tuba: la serpiente.

Ihab Radwan, músico y compositor, toca el oud y canta

y canta. Tras una brillante carrera musical en Egipto, se trasladó a Francia

se trasladó a Francia y participó en numerosos proyectos artísticos internacionales

proyectos artísticos internacionales.

Samstag, 10. Juni

Festival Ôrizins: Der imaginäre Garten

Ausgehend von Recherchen über botanische Abhandlungen, Texte und

gedichten aus dem Mittelalter und der Renaissance, Samuel Cattiau

betrachtet den Garten und stellt ihn in Frage.

Hat eine Pflanze ihre eigene Musikalität? Kann man sich organische Pflanzen vorstellen?

organische und botanische Musik?

Samuel Cattiau, Sänger (Countertenor und Bariton) und Komponist

komponist, studiert das lyrische Repertoire und begeistert sich für

alte Musik und Vokaltechniken im Gesang

weltliche und religiöse Lieder.

Michel Godard, Musiker und Komponist, findet ein

ein völlig vergessenes Instrument, das er am CNSM unterrichtet und das sich als

zufällig der Vorläufer der Tuba ist: die Schlange.

Ihab Radwan, Musiker und Komponist, spielt Oud und singt

den Gesang. Nach einer erfolgreichen Musikkarriere in Ägypten zog er nach Iwan

ließ er sich in Frankreich nieder und nahm an zahlreichen künstlerischen Projekten teil

internationalen Projekten teil.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-22 par OT de Périgueux