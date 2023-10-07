CONFERENCE :LA FOI, HÉRITAGE OU EXPÉRIENCE? 15 rue Antoine Hurault Épinal, 7 octobre 2023, Épinal.

Épinal,Vosges

Conférence sur le contexte historique et les évènements qui ont conduit à la réforme protestante. Quels évènements ont donné naissance au mouvement protestant ?

Pourquoi certains sont allés encore plus loin que Martin Luther?

Ces évènements font-ils encore sens aujourd’hui ?

Pourquoi y-a-t-il différentes manières de vivre la foi chrétienne et surtout comment s’y retrouver ?. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-07 18:15:00 fin : 2023-10-07 19:30:00. 0 EUR.

15 rue Antoine Hurault

Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est



Conference on the historical context and events that led to the Protestant Reformation. What events gave rise to the Protestant movement?

Why did some go even further than Martin Luther?

Do these events still make sense today?

Why are there different ways of living the Christian faith, and above all, how do we find our way around?

Una conferencia sobre el contexto histórico y los acontecimientos que condujeron a la Reforma protestante. ¿Qué acontecimientos dieron origen al movimiento protestante?

¿Por qué algunos fueron más lejos que Martín Lutero?

¿Siguen teniendo sentido estos acontecimientos en la actualidad?

¿Por qué hay diferentes maneras de vivir la fe cristiana y, sobre todo, cómo podemos orientarnos?

Vortrag über den historischen Kontext und die Ereignisse, die zur protestantischen Reformation geführt haben. Welche Ereignisse führten zur Entstehung der protestantischen Bewegung?

Warum gingen einige noch weiter als Martin Luther?

Sind diese Ereignisse heute noch von Bedeutung?

Warum gibt es verschiedene Arten, den christlichen Glauben zu leben, und vor allem, wie kann man sich darin zurechtfinden?

Mise à jour le 2023-09-23 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION