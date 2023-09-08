Exposition de Christian Gastaldi au Musée Marzelles 15 Rue Abel Boyé Marmande
Marmande,Lot-et-Garonne
Exposition de Christian Gastaldi – Identités urbaines Beyrouth, Naples, La Plata, Paris….
Marmande 47200 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Exhibition by Christian Gastaldi – Urban identities Beirut, Naples, La Plata, Paris…
Exposición de Christian Gastaldi – Identidades urbanas Beirut, Nápoles, La Plata, París…
Ausstellung von Christian Gastaldi – Urbane Identitäten Beirut, Neapel, La Plata, Paris…
2023-08-17